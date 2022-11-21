Fujifilm Showcases Cloud-based Synapse® Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at the 2022 Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting

Experience the company’s new data mining engine, Synapse Analytics in booth #1929

/EIN News/ -- Lexington, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, will showcase its industry award-winning Synapse ® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, and unveil its latest solution, Synapse Analytics in booth #1929 at the 2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting held November 27 – December 1 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Synapse Analytics is the company’s new cloud-based data mining extraction engine that enables healthcare organizations to analyze business data to see current and predictive views of their business operations. The secure and customizable software engine provides tracking and insights of trends in procedure volume, patient population analysis, lab operation efficiency, profitability, and diagnostic accuracy.

Synapse Analytics can now be applied throughout Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging cloud-based portfolio, bringing analytics capabilities to healthcare providers and administrators across the enterprise.

“We've invested in our Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions to unite all patient imaging and data from across the enterprise and make the complete patient picture available in a single viewer,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president of medical informatics at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “The launch of Synapse Analytics allows us to take this a step further by providing deeper insight into patient information as well as business operations to drive more strategic clinical, operational, and financial decision-making.”

Through Synapse Analytics, Fujifilm delivers a library of interactive, pre-defined templated and customizable reports that track:

Physician and departmental productivity data including study volume and turnaround times

Single point of analysis for multi-server customers and architecture health

Comprehensive analytics platform for clinical and administration staff

Departmental study volumes and storage capacities across the enterprise

Clinician accreditation information and lab operation efficiencies

Automated report generation and delivery

Business analytics to include profitability, current and predictive views of business operations, and other metrics

RSNA attendees can also get hands-on with the following Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions in booth #1929:

Synapse Cloud Services provides a scalable and secure environment to host and manage the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, including the new Synapse Analytics platform. A cloud service provider since 2005, the company now offers both Fujifilm-owned data centers as well as support for the major public cloud companies. Critical-access hospitals, imaging centers, and teleradiology providers can take advantage of Fujifilm’s cloud-based infrastructure and interoperable software to achieve: Full end-to-end security framework with HIPAA compliant architecture A dedicated team of Fujifilm IT-certified professionals Remote support as an economical alternative to on-premise initiatives Optimization of existing infrastructure Personalized delivery models for every enterprise

Synapse 7x , Fujifilm’s next-generation enterprise PACS unites radiology, cardiology and enterprise imaging data through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer via cloud-based and on-premise hosting

Synapse 3D brings efficient 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to all Synapse users across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, and surgery

Synapse Enterprise Information System is a compressive information system that expands beyond radiology, seamlessly integrating with Synapse PACS to streamline radiologist and staff workflows, support care quality, and enhance efficiency throughout the entire patient experience

is a compressive information system that expands beyond radiology, seamlessly integrating with Synapse PACS to streamline radiologist and staff workflows, support care quality, and enhance efficiency throughout the entire patient experience Awarded 2020, 2021 & 2022’s Best-in-KLAS, Synapse VNA seamlessly captures, stores, and manages all clinical images and content from every service line—regardless of the generating source, format type, or siloed storage system

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

