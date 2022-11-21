neurocare group AG Announces Publication Confirming the Importance of Sleep for Effectiveness of Combined rTMS and CBT for OCD

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, announced the publication titled "Sleep predicts the response to rTMS and CBT in patients with OCD: an open label effectiveness study" in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology. The study confirms the importance of sleep for the effectiveness of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) in combination with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) as treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

In this study, the authors investigated if sleep problems may be associated with the response to rTMS in patients with treatment-resistant OCD. All patients were treated at three neurocare group clinics. Study results show that combining rTMS with CBT may be more effective than rTMS alone as 60% of patients with OCD benefit from the combination therapy. Also, 42% of patients with OCD and a major depressive disorder benefit from this combination therapy. The study further concludes that OCD patients with sleeping problems tend to have less favorable treatment outcomes. Therefore, an integrated therapy approach that includes optimizing the patients' sleep during treatment is important.

"The study once again validates the importance of our integrated approach of providing personalized therapy to achieve the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients suffering from mental health disorders such as OCD," says Tom Mechtersheimer, Founder & CEO of neurocare. "The findings of the study support our recognition that each patient's treatment needs are different and align with our scientific approach to personalized therapy."

In this study, 61 patients with treatment-resistant OCD received a combined treatment of rTMS and cognitive behavioral therapy at three neurocare Group clinicsin Nijmegen, the Haag, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The majority received one rTMS protocol aimed at a specific location in the brain (SMA). Patients who had a comorbid depression were treated with the protocol for OCD (SMA) and a protocol that is used for the treatment of depression. 60% of the patients receiving one rTMS protocol showed a decrease of at least 35% in obsessive compulsive complaints, as measured by the Y-BOCS. 42% of the patients receiving the two rTMS protocols showed a decrease of at least 35% in obsessive compulsive complaints. Patients also reported a large effect on depressive symptoms. Patients with sleeping problems had a less favorable outcome.

The full publication in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology of the article "Sleep predicts the response to rTMS and CBT in patients with OCD: an open label effectiveness study" can be accessed here.

About neurocare group AG:

neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) empowering clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to third parties. We currently treat about 2,800 patients annually in our own clinics and serve many third-party practices with our personalized therapy approach, our technologies and related training/onboarding. www.neurocaregroup.com

