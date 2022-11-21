HER HONOR DEBORAH THOMAS-FELIX FOLLOWS THE FIRST LABOR BOOK UP WITH ONE THAT FOCUSES ON MATERNITY PROTECTION
Author Deborah Thomas-Felix tackles important rules and policies that guide direct workers in her book.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows it, women in the workplace get vulnerable when they are pregnant or are in maternity. As such, they require income security as well as protection from losing their jobs. In Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace, Mrs. Deborah Thomas-Felix teaches the importance of understanding such law and commitment.
Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace was published only in May this year but has already served its purpose, as it has been reaching and educating those who are involved and are, therefore, affected.
Upon the book’s publication, an announcement was made, saying, “Quite apart from providing scholarly and practical guidance garnered from Mrs. Thomas-Felix’s many years of experience in the field, the text offers readers access to current trends in industrial relations and includes a comprehensive collation of applicable statutes. The publication therefore serves as a point of reference and teaching aid.”
Mrs. Deborah Thomas-Felix currently serves as the President of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago, a Judge of the International Monetary Fund Administrative Tribunal, and a Member of the International Labor Organization’s Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations. Both of her books, Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace as well as Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean: The Practice of Good Industrial Relations in the 21st Century, have been all about her field of expertise, and they are available for purchase on Amazon.
