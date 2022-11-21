BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Upcoming XRD Testing at its Midnight Owl Lithium Project

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / BrightRock Gold Corp. BRGC is excited to announce a tentative date of November 28th, 2022 to begin its XRD testing using the Z-903 LIBS Analyzer. Expected completion date is December 2nd, 2022 which also remains tentative due to unforeseen circumstances.

What is XRD?

X-Ray Diffraction Analysis (XRD) investigates crystalline material structure, including atomic arrangement, crystallite size, and imperfections. The Z-903 handheld analyzer measures every element in the periodic table of the elements - from H to U. The extended range of the Z-903 measures a more sensitive line for lithium near 675 nm to achieve limits of detection in the 2-5 ppm range. The Z-903 is most widely used for mineral exploration including lithium in both hard rock and brine forms. For further in-field analysis of lithium using the Z-903 analyzer CLICK HERE.

The Objective:

BrightRock has identified seven targets across five key locations spread across the 1400 acre project. The seven targets include the Midnight Owl Mine targeting the exposed lithium veins. The notable exposed out-croppings outside the Midnight Owl Mine adit. Then the multiple exposed surface deposits of lithium near the noted water source. Numerous XRD readings of these marked locations on the map below will be shot, analyzed, and properly compiled into a technical report for public disclosure. Grab samples will also be taken from each individual XRD testing location to obtain 3rd party assays and confirmation via an ISO 17025 Accredited and ISO 9001 certified testing lab.

BRGC CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "This will be the first technical report to be completed of many to come at our Midnight Owl Lithium Project. The BrightRock team is working tirelessly to carve out a blueprint for major success in the months ahead to include mapping and drilling. It is imperative that in this historical time for the lithium market we act fast to secure BrightRock's future and accomplish a record valuation for our shareholders. This means proving up our total resource by completing the necessary technical reports."

*map showing XRD testing locations

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 1400 acres, 69 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

