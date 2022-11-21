Kim Perrymond - The Boss Lady Mastermind Behind EZPZ Party Planning School, Teaching Students Around The Country To Start And Scale Party Planning Empires

The #1 Party Planning School teaches the latest trends and tools that entrepreneurs can capitalize on to build a 6 figure party planning business.

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the global economic crunch, many industries are struggling, including companies in the event planning space. To help them survive and thrive in this environment, the renowned black-run business EZPZ Party Planning is trying to make a difference. The company is headed by black female entrepreneur Kimberly Perrymond, who has a track record of helping event planners grow up in tough times.

She started a Facebook group during the pandemic to help event planners globally. Since then, the business has evolved and become a full-fledged platform to help entrepreneurs in the industry stay afloat during the economic turmoil and grow their businesses to six figures.

Her team of trainers provides over 40 classes where they go over everything about the business, from finance, marketing, logistics, and sales. Moreover, their students get a bank of online graphic resources that help them launch and scale their businesses quickly. The company wants to develop the necessary competencies in the evolving party management industry.

Speaking to the media, Kim said, "I started this business to help people embrace the possibilities that entrepreneurship brings. People learn how to plan parties from scratch and generate a good income using our platform. We aim to educate and empower you to create the life people want by scaling their party event planning business with revenue in six figures."

Using her school's resources, many of her clients have been able to quit their 9-5 jobs and build a lifestyle that matches their passion. Some users have also been able to create a full-time income while working part-time after their day jobs. The courses are designed in an easy-to-understand language that caters to their diverse clients.

Eazy Peezy Party Planning is a thriving online community dedicated to providing tools to entrepreneurs globally that allows them to elevate their businesses. The EZPZ Party Planning Facebook group now has more than 50,000 members. This group helps people to do networking and grow their businesses globally. Many of Kim's students now run successful intercontinental event management companies with high-profile clients, including celebrities.

Aspiring Party Planners can skip some of the hardships of navigating the startup phase of entrepreneurship by following the blueprint developed by Kim and her team of elite party planning experts.

