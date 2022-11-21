Halal Cosmetics Market 2022-2027: Current Trends, Top Companies Analysis, Growth Factors and Business Opportunities

Halal cosmetics refer to beauty and personal care products manufactured in compliance with the Islamic Shariah law.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on halal cosmetics market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global halal cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 27.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.85% during 2022-2027.

Halal cosmetics are products that are sourced and manufactured with ingredients that are permissible under the Islamic law. These products do not contain any alcohol or any ingredients from animals that are forbidden for Muslims. They are also permeable to water as required by Islamic standards. These cosmetic products are vegan and aren’t composed of elements that may harm the skin or cause side effects. Halal cosmetics range from eyeshadows, foundations, nail polishes, and fragrances.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for beauty products. In line with this, the rising population of the Muslim community is positively influencing the demand for halal cosmetics. Furthermore, the growing awareness among consumers about halal cosmetics ingredients is catalyzing the market. Apart from this, the escalating number of working women is creating a positive impact on the demand for the product and is opening more investment opportunities in the halal cosmetic industry. Moreover, a considerable Islamic population base across the globe that is willing to pay premium prices for Halal-certified beauty products is propelling the product demand. Besides this, the mainstream cosmetic industry is strongly focusing on the development of halal-certified products, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, inflating disposable incomes and the adoption of modern lifestyles are providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the halal cosmetics market with some of the top key players being.

Amara Cosmetics

Pure Halal Beauty

SAAF International

Sampure Minerals

Inika Cosmetics

Martha Tilar Group

One Pure

Ivy Beauty

MMA Biolab

The Halal Cosmetics company

Clara International

INGLOT

Jataine

Le Wangi De Wangi

Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Personal Care Products

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Color Cosmetics

Face

Eyes

Lips

Nails

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Breakup by Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

