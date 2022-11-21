Air Ambulance Services Market Size Valued at US$ 16 Billion in 2021 and is Expected Growth Rate at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air ambulance services market size was valued at US$ 16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2022 to 2032. The increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the market.



Air ambulance services are used generally in case of medical emergencies. Patients or their family members have to bear high costs in case the services are availed in dire situations. Thus, reimbursement plans help patients recover costs and reduce this burden. Many companies offer reimbursement for these services, such as Medicare and Medicaid. Moreover, the majority of the medical insurance guidelines and employee benefit plans offer some type of air ambulance coverage. The United States Department of Health and Human Services has included an air medical reimbursement plan in the Affordable Care Act. In February 2017, lawmakers in Montana supported two air ambulance regulation bills with an aim to reduce the economic burden on patients.

"The presence of a large population pool over 60 years, which typically has a lower immunity level and is prone to neurological diseases, cardiac problems, cancer, and spinal injuries, is expected to be a high impact-rendering driver for the growth of the market," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33182

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In terms of revenue, the rotary-wing segment held the largest share in 2020.

The hospital-based segment holds the largest market share and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of emergency cases

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the projected period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

It was estimated that around 49.0% of the U.S. population will be affected by chronic diseases by 2025. Cardiac diseases and stroke account for 30.0% of the deaths in the U.S. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. Stroke is the second most common cause of death worldwide. According to the WHO, it is estimated that by 2020, chronic diseases will account for 3/4th of the total deaths globally, out of which, 71% will be caused by ischemic heart diseases and 75% of deaths will be caused by stroke. India and China have a high prevalence of cardiac diseases.

Chronic diseases, such as cardiac diseases and stroke, usually require an emergency medical response. The services provide rapid response in case of such emergency medical situations. Air ambulances are equipped with advanced and innovative medical care for cardiac, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, and trauma patients.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33182

Key Market Players

Major players are channelling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand for fatty amides. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Some of the players in the Air Ambulance Services market are AMR; PHI Air Medical; Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance; Express Air Medical Transport; REVA, Inc.; Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC.; Acadian Ambulance; IAS Medical, Ltd.; American Air Ambulance, and Others.

In February 2020, Bombardier announced the sale of two Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft to North Dakota-based Fargo Jet Center (FJC). These aircraft were to be converted to a dedicated medevac configuration and delivered to air ambulance service provider Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe (LPR), based in Warsaw, Poland.

In April 2021, Babcock Norway was awarded a new contract to provide a round-the-clock fast jet air ambulance service to the rescUE scheme. The new contract will see Babcock provide a fast jet air ambulance capability across the EU including aircraft maintenance, the provision of personnel, and their training.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33182

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric cargo bike market that contains a global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, end use, and region.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on "micros" by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their "macro" business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com