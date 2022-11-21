H. ALLENGER: THE PEOPLE OF MAGDEBURG
Author H. Allenger pens a tale that tackles morality in his book, The Damned of Magdeburg.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are by nature sinners, and H. Allenger pens a book that addresses this topic, as well as bringing up the seven deadly sins. "The Damned of Magdeburg" is a narrative about the people of Magdeburg who were targeted by the Catholic forces of the Holy Roman Empire for refusing to attend the Regensburg Summit by Emperor Ferdinand.
What does the future hold for the people of Magdeburg? Will the luck be in their favor? Know more by purchasing "The Damned of Magdeburg" on Amazon in Kindle or Paperback. Also available for purchase in Barnes & Noble and other leading digital book stores worldwide.
S. J. Main left a review to Amazon and says, "The Damned of Magdeburg is a historical fiction filled with all the necessary enticing elements of thrill and action. It is written well and has an enjoyable concept for a story. What was particularly interesting to me was that the author had done the necessary research and was historically accurate." Main also tells readers that "The Damned of Magdeburg" is an enjoyable historical fiction.
Author H. Allenger grew up in a western state of Montana in the United States of America. In 1962, he graduated high school in Spokane, Washington, D.C. Allenger earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Easter Washington State College (now a University) in 1966 and then devoted his career to being an officer in the US Army with tours of Duty in Germany, Okinawa, and Vietnam.
