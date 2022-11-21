/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get America’s top-selling wearable breast pump at 20% off- Momcozy’s Black Friday deal

Momcozy, the #1 selling wearable breast pump brand in North America has announced its 20% off Black Friday deal, available for all items storewide.

With the promise to change the way they pump and store breast milk, moms can snap up Momcozy's wearable breast pumps between November 21st and 27th, on Momcozy’s website and Amazon.

Designed with convenience and comfort in mind, the Momcozy S9 Pro and Momcozy S12 Pro builds on the previously released S9 and S12, bringing key updates in functionality over its predecessors, without a price increase. Since their recent release in October, the Momcozy S9 Pro and Momcozy S12 Pro have garnered praise from customers and critics alike, with the S9 Pro earning an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ product listing and a top 3 overall ranking in the ‘Electric Breast Pumps’ category, as well as a ‘Red Dot Award’ for innovative design.

The Momcozy S9 Pro features a long-lasting battery life that lasts from 6-8 pumping sessions on one charge, and comes in 2 modes of operation (expression and mixed), both with 9 levels of suction, perfect for long days on the go.

The Momcozy S12 Pro was designed for comfort and efficiency, ideal for busy moms who want a more pleasant pumping experience. With 3 modes of operation (expression, stimulation and mixed) with 9 levels each, the pump is 15% more efficient than its S12 predecessor, and its double-flanged design makes for a better fit and suction.

Moms will be especially pleased with the discount on Momcozy’s flagship S Series wearable electric breast pumps. The S9 Pro will be $95.99 ($24 off from its original price), while the S12 Pro will be $28 off at $119.99.

Who is Momcozy

As the #1 selling wearable breast pump brand in North America, Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.





