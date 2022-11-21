Telepresence Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce traveling costs and carbon footprint of small and large enterprises is a key factor driving global telepresence market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.17 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 19.6%, Trends – Increasing activities by key market players leading to development and promotion of the technology in North America.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Telepresence Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

The global telepresence market size is expected to reach USD 10.96 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. Steady telepresence market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need to reduce traveling costs and carbon footprint across small and large enterprises. Corporate travel is declining as a result of rising cost of fuel, which has reached USD 125 a barrel, and threat of global warming and climate change. Telepresence, which is a recent innovation in communication, is aiding progress in many endeavors to reduce significant environmental impact. According to Nortel Networks, telepresence and videoconferencing technologies are increasingly important tools for businesses looking to enhance collaboration and lower their carbon footprints. Businesses are asking how they can strengthen their collaboration without having to travel. The advantages of telepresence are obvious: substantial travel expense savings; increased productivity, and lower carbon footprint. Telepresence will benefit any organization with many locations.

A recent trend in the market is the use of telepresence for collaboration. Global communication is made possible by advances in communication technologies from all corners of the globe. Businesses and global corporations can communicate easily across teams, locations, and time zones with the use of telepresence. Startups are creating solutions based on virtual reality (VR), for instance, to improve the experience of users attending meetings from anywhere in the world. For instance, solutions for group collaboration and visual communication are provided by the Lebanese business SilexPro. The company gives consumers the ability to convert straightforward meeting rooms into efficient collaboration spaces with the use of Silex PTE (Panoramic Telepresence Experience) devices, a center of table visual collaboration device. The business also provides adaptable smart rooms with cutting-edge teleconferencing features.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Telepresence industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Companies profiled in the global Telepresence market:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Lifesize, Avaya, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VGo Communications, Teliris, Inc., Array Telepresence, Inc.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 7 July 2022, SuperViz, which is the top telepresence platform for meetings in virtual places, and PureWeb, which is the premier enterprise platform for streaming interactive, web-based 3D content, have entered into a partnership. With the help of this partnership, users will be able to communicate with others in real time while feeling as though they are present, all within a streaming 3D world.

Hardware segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of robotic telepresence. Telepresence robots give businesses a more efficient way to do tasks. They bring distant customers and employees closer due to the ease of access from one's home or place of business. By just logging in with any device, one can rapidly become virtually present in their remote location. As opposed to a regular video call, a telepresence robot allows one to practically be in the same room as their clients. Telepresence robots allow a person and their coworkers to visit a customer site without flying there. Since they are employing a telepresence robot to sit next to the client, they are as present in the meeting as if they were physically present.

The static telepresence segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of immersive telepresence. In the contemporary global economy, travel is frequently necessary to take advantage of new market opportunities. There will always be occasions when face-to-face interactions with partners, employees, and clients are vital, but a surprising number of routine or repeated business trips can be easily substituted by working via video. Every regular business trip would also be free of any additional expenses.

The enterprise industry segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing implementation of these systems across small and large businesses. Utilizing telepresence in a company setting has many advantages, including improved communication, improved employee relationships, higher productivity, reduced travel expenses, and simplified hiring procedures.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Displays

Projectors

Camera

Sensors

Audio Device

Lighting

Processors

Interfaces

Others

Software

Cloud Computing Software

Audio-Video Communication Software

Server

Services

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Static Telepresence

Immersive Telepresence

Personal Telepresence

Holographic Telepresence

Remote Telepresence Systems

Robotic Telepresence Systems

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industry Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Enterprise Industry

Government

Private

Healthcare Industry

Commercial Industry

Retail

Advertising

Designing

Consumer Industry

Sports

Entertainment

Education Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Energy

Other Industries

Construction

Engineering

Space Application

Key reasons to buy the Global Telepresence Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Telepresence market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Telepresence market by 2030?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Telepresence market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Telepresence market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

