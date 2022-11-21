Green Methanol Market size is projected to reach USD 6.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of Methanol-to-olefins (MTO) technology for green methanol production is the primary driver of market revenue growth

Green Methanol Market Size – USD 3.71 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trend – Increasing demand for renewable methanol as a better motor fuel for vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green methanol market size reached USD 3.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The key factor driving green methanol market revenue growth is rapid adoption of Methanol-to-olefins (MTO) technology for green methanol production. Green methanol can now be produced using advanced procedures, and it serves as an important raw material in the production of industrial chemicals, including formaldehyde, Methyl-tert-butyl-ether (MTBE), dimethyl terephthalate, acetic acid, methyl methacrylate, and olefins.

Rapidly increasing demand for a wide range of methanol compounds, notably olefins produced through the MTO technology, is expected to drive market revenue growth. Olefins are widely used in the production of synthetic plastic, synthetic rubber, textile colors, and pharmaceuticals. The MTO technology has improved polymer production process by employing alternatives, including coal and natural gas. Moreover, increasing demand for renewable methanol as a better motor fuel for vehicles is expected to support revenue growth of the global market. However, high-capital-intensive environment for green methanol production, issues related to availability and quality of raw materials such as coal and natural gas, freight prices, capital expenses, and government regulations, are expected to hamper market revenue growth. Producing methanol from any carbon-based source is a high-capital-intensive process, and companies must first choose the raw material to secure a long-term and cost-effective supply.

The Green Methanol Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Green Methanol market.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Green Methanol market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Advanced Chemical Technologies, BASF SE, Uniper SE, Fraunhofer GmbH, Enerkem Inc., Innogy SE, Nordic Green ApS, Vertimass LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, and Södra Skogsägarna

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Municipal solid waste segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rising use of municipal solid waste for production of green methanol is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a considerably faster revenue growth rate in the global green methanol market over the forecast period, due to increasing government incentives for use of alternative renewable fuel sources, as well as rapid growth of the transportation industry in countries in the region.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Agricultural Waste

Forestry Residues

Municipal Solid Waste

CO2 Emission

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Formaldehyde

Methyl-tert-butyl-ether

Gasoline

Solvent

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chemical

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Green Methanol report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Green Methanol market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Green Methanol-market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Green Methanol market?

How will each Green Methanol submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

How will the market shares for each Green Methanol submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

Will leading Green Methanol markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Green Methanol projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030? What are the implications of Green Methanol projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Green Methanol market?

Where is the Green Methanol-market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

