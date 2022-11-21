Analytics as a Service Market To Reach USD 38.35 Billion at a 27.82% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasingly use of Internet in Wide Variety of Tasks and Services

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Analytics as a Service Market Research Report: by Organization Size, Analytics Type, Component, Deployment, Region, and End-User – Forecast till 2030”, the global analytics as a service market is anticipated to flourish considerably during the review era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 27.82% to acquire a size of around USD 38.35 Billion by the end of 2030.

Global Analytics as a Service Market Overview:

The analytics as a service industry operates on the cloud. It enables people to utilize several business analytical tools required to extrapolate data and information from data. But analytics as a service industry enables the storage of this data. They can recover the data later for future analysis and extrapolation. Data analysis is usually required to make key and informed business decisions. It also operates entirely on artificial intelligence (AI). It utilizes 'smart' algorithms storing and extracting data based on some patterns and algorithms. Therefore, in this sense, AI.’learns' which information will be crucial to the user in the future and behaves as per that. It's the point that the Internet is growing and being utilized for a range of operations and services, catalyzing the development of analytics as a service industry. Several organizations are identifying the requirement for and the usefulness of analytics as a service, particularly in the vicinity of social media. That is the central aspect responsible for the heavy investments in research & development activities.

Analytics as a Service Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global analytics as a service market includes players such as

SAS Institutes - USA

Accenture - USA

Hitachi Solutions - Japan

Atos SE - USA

IBM - USA

Google, Inc - USA

Microsoft - USA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp - USA

Oracle – USA

Analytics as a Service Market USP Covered

Analytics as a Service Market Drivers

The global analytics as a service market has shown massive expansion in recent times owing to the aspects such as the acquisition of IoT, the launch of new devices and technologies, and the increased need for businesses to understand the ever-changing consumer behavior.

Analytics as a Service Market Restraints

On the other hand, the need to sync all data sources may restrict the market's performance.

COVID-19 Impact

Analytics as a service has recently faced considerably positive growth during the pandemic. The rapid expansion in the IT sector is also likely to catalyze the regional market's growth over the coming years.

Analytics as a Service Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Analytics as a Service Market Size by 2030 USD 38.35 Billion CAGR during 2020-2030 27.82% Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The technologies that drive growth in this industry are constantly maturing and this provides many opportunities for analytics as a service provider. Key Market Drivers One of the main drivers behind the breakneck speed growth in the analytics as a service industry is a fact that more and more businesses around the world are becoming acquainted with IoT.

They are also becoming more comfortable with using the new devices and technologies that are emerging as the Internet is evolving.

Analytics as a Service Market Segment Analysis

Among all the enterprise sizes, the large enterprise segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global analytics as a service market over the review timeframe. The massive amount of data generated in these organizations has caused a growing demand for solutions such as predictive analytics and big data analytics, which is considered the prime parameter is supporting the segment's growth. Moreover, considerable energy and utility market enterprises are adopting analytical solutions to deploy protective measures for equipment maintenance, management of field services, and real-time customer billing.

On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to show the highest growth rate over the coming years. the lower costs of AaaS compared to software have enabled small and medium enterprises to implement these services, further boosting the demand. Moreover, there has recently been a massive expansion in small and medium enterprises across emerging economies.

Among all the types, the predictive analytics segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for analytics as a solution over the assessment timeframe. Several organizations across the retail sector are utilizing these solutions in demand forecasting, assisting them in making proper decisions and boosting their profitability, thus participating in the segment's growth.

Moreover, organizations across the globe are developing automated driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, and autonomous vehicles are constantly utilizing predictive analytics to examine sensor data from connected cars and to develop driver assistance algorithms. On the other hand, the prescriptive analytics segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the coming years.

Among all the end-users, the BFSI segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global analytics as a service market over the coming years.

Analytics as a Service Market Regional Analysis

The global market or analytics as a service is analyzed across five significant geographies: Europe, North America, Latin America Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global analytics as a service market over the review timeframe. The primary factor supporting the growth of the regional market is the intense concentration of solutions suppliers needing the type of complex data and data models that analytics as a service can produce.

Furthermore, some associations and companies across the region, such as the National Cloud Technologists Association and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, are encouraging the utilization of cloud computing for the deployment of several high-tech solutions, such as predictive analytics, big data analytics, and advanced analytics. Moreover, several healthcare companies and government organizations across the region are partnering to develop analytical solutions for the healthcare sector, boding well for the regional market's growth over the review era.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for analytics as a service is anticipated to demonstrate the highest growth rate over the review era. The countries leading the regional market include Japan, South Korea, China, and India. The rapid economic growth across merging nations such as China and India is considered the central aspect is supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the increase in the number of analytics companies such as TA Associates, IDG Ventures Partners, and EXL investing in developing analytics firms across the region.

Moreover, several trade companies across the region, such as Asia Analytics Alliance and Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA), are encouraging the implementation of AaaS solutions that catalyze the growth of the regional market.

