Great Elm Group Announces Board of Directors Updates

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced that Jeff Serota and Tom Harbin have departed the Company’s Board of Directors following the conclusion of the 2022 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. Mr. Serota and Mr. Harbin had previously decided not to stand for reelection at this year’s meeting.



“On behalf of Great Elm, its Board, management and shareholders, I would like to thank Jeff and Tom for their years of dedicated service and insight,” said Jason Reese, Executive Chairman of GEG. “We are grateful for their many contributions to the company.”

Peter Reed, Chief Executive Officer of GEG, said, “For the last 6 years, Jeff has provided invaluable leadership to Great Elm, having served not only as a director but also as our Chairman. Leveraging his decades of private equity experience, he increased our deal flow and made innumerable contributions to the evaluation and financing of transaction opportunities.

Tom’s multi-decade private equity experience and presence in the lower middle market has been a significant asset for Great Elm since he joined the board in 2017. We’d especially like to thank Tom for his leadership and guidance with respect to our Great Elm Healthcare subsidiary.”

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com .

Media & Investor Contact:

Michael Kim

geginvestorrelations@greatelmcap.com