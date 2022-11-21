Skinsation LA: Skin Tightening, Botox, And Lip Filler Experts Offer Lip Flip And Botox At The Best Prices In LA

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consisting of a team of licensed nurses, aestheticians, and doctors with over 30 years of combined experience in aesthetics, Skinsation LA is a leading medical spa located central to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

They are now offering their popular lip flip procedure at some of the most competitive prices in LA. A lip flip is an alternative treatment to achieve the lips of your dreams without going under the knife. It works by using Botox Injections at Skinsation LA to “flip” your lips upward to create a fuller, more natural effect on your smile.

With access to cutting-edge technology and the latest beauty treatments available, whether you are looking for professional skin tightening, skin resurfacing, acne and scar removal, peels, or facials, you can expect the best results at their clinic but also a comfortable and relaxed experience.

Providing You With Confidence

Overseen and owned by Dr. Lusanik Galustanian, who is a board-certified internist in Pasadena, California, and a practiced specialist in injectable treatments and skin care, Skinsation LA is dedicated to providing their patients high-quality results that will help boost their self-esteem and confidence.

If you are located in Los Angeles and are looking for botox near me, then Skinsation LA has a wide variety of treatments available and a list of products from leading brands, including Restylane, Juvederm, and Revanesse Versa.

Botox is a safe, non-toxic, and effective FDA-approved treatment that can help improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, as well as being an efficient option for those seeking to have poutier lips without using dermal fillers and can also help contour a thick jawline and treat excessive sweating in the underarms, hands, or feet.

This versatile method works by relaxing the muscles in your chosen area to produce a smoother, more rested, and younger appearance.

Lip Flip

Instead of opting for dermal fillers to enhance your lips, Skinsation LA is offering the use of botox to “flip” their clients’ lips.

This approach is targeted at those who want to achieve a fuller pout without using any filler and who are looking for a more natural and subtle boost for the appearance of their lips.

Typically lasting 3 months and only taking 10 minutes to complete, a lip flip is a cost-effective option (as it only uses very few units) and is ideal for clients who may have a thinner top lip or who may show too much gum line when they smile.

The certified team at Skinsation LA will take their time to make you feel comfortable before the procedure, answer any questions that you may have, and work with you to identify the exact results that you want.

A lip flip is also a great way to smooth any unwanted fine lines and wrinkles around your mouth and creates a youthful look that isn’t always possible with traditional lip fillers.

Although if you are unsure what procedure is best, Skinsation LA also provides experienced lip filler treatments and uses some of the most highly regarded products in the industry, such as Restylane, Juvederm, and Revanesse Versa.

Whatever you choose, you can count on their skilled team to help you achieve your desired look and give you a boost in confidence.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/skinsation-la-skin-tightening-botox-and-lip-filler-experts-offer-lip-flip-and-botox-at-the-best-prices-in-la/

