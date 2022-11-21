Roadpass Pro Offers Price Lock on Its Pro Membership for a Limited Time

A Roadpass Pro membership gives users access to premium features across the company's popular RV and road travel apps to empower outdoor experiences.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpass Digital, the leading technology platform for road travel and outdoor experiences, has launched a price lock policy on its popular Roadpass Pro membership. Roadpass Pro boasts premium access on the company's travel apps for roadtrippers and RVers: Roadtrippers, Togo RV, Campendium, and RVillage.

Users signing up for Roadpass Pro for the first time will be able to take advantage of this price lock and secure their annual subscription price at $49.99 - forever. Roadpass Pro members get access to popular premium features like GPS tailored for your RV and access to a free camping directory with over 14K Overnight RV Camping locations.

Roadpass Digital VP of Marketing, Steven Hileman, described the Roadpass Pro price lock as the perfect opportunity for roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to not only join the company's more than six million users but upgrade the value and experience of their future road trip adventures.

"Our price lock policy demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best tools and user experiences for those who want to get outside and on the road," said Hileman. "It's important for us that our Roadpass Pro members have peace of mind about their road travel. Locking their membership price gives them the assurance that when they renew, their price will stay the same, and they can continue to make indelible road trip memories for years to come."

A Roadpass Pro membership includes:

GPS navigation customized for your RV

The #1 road trip planning tools

Access to free camping with over 14K Overnight RV Parking locations

Cell coverage maps

Public land map and smoke map overlays

More than $5,000 in savings on gear, tires, accessories, and rentals

And more!

A Roadpass Pro membership begins with a 7-day free trial and is priced at $49.99 annually. To learn more about Roadpass Pro and the price lock, visit https://roadpass.com/pause/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

