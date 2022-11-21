Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,176 in the last 365 days.

nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Presentation: Monday, December 5, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 7, at 11:40 a.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company’s Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com 

MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook
nCino
+1 919.691.4206
Kathryn.cook@ncino.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.