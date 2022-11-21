PubMatic to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Detail for the event are as follows:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:55 am ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of PubMatic’s website at https://investors.pubmatic.com/. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Investors:

The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic

investors@pubmatic.com