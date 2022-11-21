Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,133 in the last 365 days.

PubMatic to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Detail for the event are as follows:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:55 am ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of PubMatic’s website at https://investors.pubmatic.com/. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Investors:
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
investors@pubmatic.com 

Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

PubMatic to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.