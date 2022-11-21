EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Eiger…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JANUARY 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed against Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Eiger securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made/materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that:

Defendants overstated Eiger’s clinical and regulatory drug development expertise;



Defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda EAU;



there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic;



as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA;



as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 6, 2022, Eiger issued a press release "provid[ing] an update on the status of its planned request for [EUA] of peginterferon lambda for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 based on its most recent communications with the [FDA]." Specifically, the Company announced that "[f]ollowing a cooperative and extensive pre-EUA information exchange with [the] FDA regarding the Phase 3 TOGETHER study of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19, the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met."

On this news, Eiger's stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 29.36%, to close at $6.04 per share on September 6, 2022.

Subsequently, on October 5, 2022, Eiger announced that it would not seek an EUA request for peginterferon lambda after the FDA had "denied the request for a pre-EUA meeting." The Company disclosed that, "[c]iting its concerns about the conduct of the TOGETHER study, [the] FDA concluded that any authorization request based on the[] data [presented] is unlikely to meet the statutory criteria for issuance of an EUA in the current context of the pandemic."

On this news, Eiger's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 5.01%, to close at $7.02 per share on October 5, 2022.

