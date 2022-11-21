Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 13.49 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trend” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research Report and Forecast to 2030 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Patient Engagement Solutions market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2030.

Issues associated with the protection of patient information are expected to hinder market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. Concerns about the security of patient health data are obstructing transfer of this information across various parties in the healthcare business.

Oversee medical care information and give admittance to the data set of patient contact subtleties to clinical groups. Patient commitment depends on innovation, like an entryway or computerized message, and the strategy is fundamental for guaranteeing patient fulfillment. To get patient wellbeing data, an assortment of equipment, programming, and administrations are utilized.

The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Patient Engagement Solutions market.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle), NXGN Management, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, ResMed, Klara Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., and CPSI.

Based on Type, the Patient Engagement Solutions Market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of component, functionality, delivery mode, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region:

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Software & Hardware

1. Standalone

2. Integrated

o Service

1. Consulting

2. Training & Implementation

3. Support & Maintenance

4. Others

• Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Communication

o Health Tracking & Insights

o Billing & Payments

o Administration

o Patient Education

o Others

• Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o On-premise Solution

o Cloud-based Solution

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Home Health Management

o Population Health Management

o Outpatient Health Management

o In-Patient Health Management

o Financial Health Management

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Providers

o Payers

o Patients

o Others

• Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Health & Wellness

o Chronic Disease Management

o Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Report:

• Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

• Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

• The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

• Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

• In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

• Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

• Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

• Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

