TBAIMS LLC Introduces "Connecting Through Music" Showcases to the Tampa Bay Area
"Connecting Through Music" will bring a whole new concept to what is known as a music showcase with a buffet of music to the Tampa Bay Area and beyond.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Founder and CEO of TBAIMS LLC is on a quest. To create a monthly music showcase he will call Connecting Through Music for the Tampa Bay Area of Florida and then make that a stepping stone to roll out this concept across the State of Florida and beyond. What is different about his music showcases over others is his format and how he chooses the artists that submit to him. TBAIMS has been using ReverbNation, Gigmor and Gigmit, where they receive hundreds of submissions on a monthly basis. Since his first music showcase he started in New York City in 2013 TBAIMS has been seen by over 1 ½ million artists from across the globe.
The one challenge for independent music artists that want to perform their original music is somewhat limited. Most music venues book cover and tribute bands. TBAIMS started the following campaign to get these venues to go outside their comfort zone:
"Once upon a time in a venue far far away in a town near you there lies a place where people come to congregrate and enjoy listening to cover bands and tribute bands. But there is a rising of earthlings that want to bring a new kind of entertainment to the masses. And no, it's not for covers (or cover bands), but for new up and coming independent music artists from all kinds of genres from across the galaxy.
Introducing “Connecting Through Music” brought to you by TBAIMS.
There are some nay sayers that will tell you that no, we only want to listen to cover bands and music we are more familiar with. But NO, there are those that want to hear new up and coming music artists and their original music with their stories and melodies not yet heard from. So, sit down, buckle your belts and get ready to be awed by some of the best original music you never heard before.
Welcome to Connecting Through Music 2023 and beyond. You're in for a ride of your life to be rocked, jazzed, R&Bd, Countried, Latined, Hip Hopped, Reggaed, and so much more!
And they won’t stop there! They are on a mission to reach other venues throughout the galaxy where others can come to hear music from mortals that know how to share their messages to the masses who want to reach the sound side of their inner beings.
May the music be with you!"
For more information, contact
Jon Landers
Email: jon@tbaims.com
Phone: 813-852-5910
www.tbaims.com
Jon Landers
TBAIMS LLC
+1 203-470-0140
email us here
