Energy as a Service Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Increasing preference towards decentralized power generation and reduction in costs of renewable power generation are some key factors driving market.

Market Size – USD 55.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Energy as a Service Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The steady increase in market income can be linked to the energy sector's shifting preference for decentralised power generation. Another significant element influencing demand for decentralised energy and supporting revenue growth of the worldwide energy as a service industry is the growing requirement for energy generation in a sustainable, affordable, and reliable manner. Decentralized energy provides businesses, neighbourhood consumers, and communities with more electricity since smaller power plants can be connected to the grid, which is driving up demand for decentralised power distribution services. In order to address grid reliability challenges, the power sector has been moving toward distributed energy resources. Severe weather conditions, equipment breakdowns, and a decrease in the price of distributed energy resources are among the other major causes driving growth of this sector.

Expanding use of the energy as a service paradigm, which incorporates widely used distributed energy generation technologies such fuel cells, combined heat and power, microturbines, solar PV, diesel and natural gas gensets, and combined heat and power. Recent years have seen an acceleration in the growth of energy as a service due to increased digitalization and smart metering. Digitalization aids in converting energy-related data into useful information for the power grid. Energy service providers are creating customer-centric business models with the use of the data to optimise consumers' energy use and reduce their electricity costs.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Energy as a Service market include:

WGL Energy, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewables, Edison International, Alpiq, and Enel X.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Energy as a Service market on the basis of service type, end-use, and region:

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Operational and Maintenance Services

• Energy Supply Services

• Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Industrial

• Commercial

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Energy as a Service industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Energy as a Service?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

