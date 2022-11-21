Submit Release
You Can Now Mint XEN Crypto for Free on OKC

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKC (OKX Chain), the EVM and IBC compatible chain backed by OKX – the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume – today announced an integration with XEN Crypto, the fastest-growing community in the crypto space. Now, users can mint and stake XEN tokens on OKC.

XEN Crypto is a fair crypto for the masses, based on the first principles, delineated by Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin Whitepaper and realized by Jack Levin, the founder of XEN, it aims to empower the individual with no pre-mint for investors and founders, an immutable contract with no admin keys, and proof of participation protocol.

"Over 60 million wallet addresses have engaged with the XEN ecosystem since launch. Staying true to first principles of Crypto, XEN has experienced one of the fastest-growing engagements with its users. We are pleased to be welcomed by the OKX Crypto Ecosystem, bringing the friendliest, lowest barrier-to-entry Crypto Project to its new playground,” shares Levin.

"There is no better project that we could work with, considering the fair launch nature of XEN, reiterating why we are all here in the first place. The OKC team is always looking for the next project that could provide better utility and experience for our users, and one that could also inspire innovation within the ecosystem – we’re happy to have XEN integrated with us,” Chai Li, Head of OKC Ecosystem elaborates.

OKC users can mint XEN tokens and stake to mint more XEN with OKX Web3 wallet or Metamask. Users can stay updated with the XEN project’s latest developments through OKC’s Twitter channel (@okcnetwork).

OKC (OKX Chain) is an EVM-compatible L1 built on Cosmos with a focus on true interoperability (IBC) and maximized performance. At high scalability, developers can build and scale with low gas fees. The OKC ecosystem and infrastructure, including the all-in-one multi-chain Web3 interface, enables a seamless experience for both developers and users.
