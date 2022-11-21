Triterras Schedules First Half Fiscal 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, plans to release results for the first half of fiscal 2023 covering the six-months ended August 31, 2022 before the market opens on November 30, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:15 am Eastern Time where management will provide a business and operational update during the call.



Triterras management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the conference call by emailing IR@triterras.com.

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 8:15 a.m. Eastern time (5:15 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-0784

International dial-in: (201) 689-8560

Conference ID: 13734610

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website here.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 11:15 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 14, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: (844) 512-2921

International replay dial-in: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13734610

About Triterras

Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest digital financing platforms--to directly connect MSMEs with lenders online and source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Groh, Triterras Inc.

Email: ir@triterras.com

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA

(949) 574-3860

TRIT@gatewayir.com



Media Contacts:

Gregory Papajohn, Office of Corporate Communications, Triterras, Inc.

Mobile: +1 (917) 287-3626

Email: press@triterras.com