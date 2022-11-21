Blood Testing Market Revenue to Cross US$ 157.40 Bn by 2030: Business Market Insights Global Analysis & Future Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blood Testing market crossed the US$ 89.36 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 157.40 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The Blood Testing Market research report by Business Market Insights includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2022 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Blood Testing market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

• Danaher Corporation

• BioRad Laboratories

• Thermofisher Scientific

• Abbott Laboratories

• BioMerieux S.A

• Baxter International

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Cepheid Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Blood Testing Market Segmentation:

By Type:

• Glucose Testing

• Lipid Panel Testing

• Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing

• Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) Testing

• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Testing

• Others

Method:

• Manual Blood Testing

• Automated Blood Testing

End-user:

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Others

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

The rapid increase in chronic diseases will result in the high adoption of blood testing:

The population is undergoing many lifestyle changes leading to a steady rise in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions. The constant urbanization and the rapid growth in the middle-class population have added substantially to the increase of the sedentary lifestyle among people. The modernization of facilities has reduced physical activities among people and increased stress from personal, professional, and societal factors. Chronic diseases affect public health, societies, and economies. As per the WHO Global Anaemia estimates, 2021 edition, the prevalence of anemia worldwide was 29.9% in women of reproductive age, equivalent to over half a billion women aged 15-49 years. In 2019, its prevalence was 29.6% in non-pregnant women of reproductive age and 36.5% in pregnant women. Therefore, blood testing is widely done in various surgical procedures, such as cardiac surgery and other invasive procedures. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and renal disorders, are major causes of human death worldwide

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Blood Testing market in important regions. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Recent strategic developments in the blood testing market:

The blood testing market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In May 2021, Roche acquired GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for US$ 1.8 billion. This acquisition of GenMark broadens its diagnostics portfolio of Roche.

• In April 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced its 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Bio-Rad's IH-500, an automated random access system for blood typing and screening.

