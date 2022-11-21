CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market has witnessed a growth from USD 6,221 Million from 2021 to 2028 with a highest 20.4% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Steady CRISPR/CAS 9 market revenue growth is due to its ability to correct genetic defects, yield better crop varieties, and to treat human diseases

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market size is expected to reach USD 6,221 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 20.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising support through government and private funding. Genetic engineering is witnessing substantial transformation due to CRISPR/CAS 9, which is a gene-editing tool. CRISPR/CAS 9 allows scientist to alter DNA of different species with precision and high speed.

CRISPR-based platforms have been developed for identification of genes that are controlling cellular processes which result in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. CRISPR can help to develop new treatments for such diseases. Researchers are using CRISPR to develop new ways to enhance environmental stress tolerance and crop diseases resistance in plants. If successful without any negative effects, this could help feed the ever-growing global population.

CAS 9 has helped in achieving significant advancements in drug discovery and precluding genetic and cardiovascular diseases in humans. Novel treatment for single-gene disorders such as hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell disease are being researched using CAS 9 tools. The technique is useful in prevention and cure of complex conditions such as heart diseases, cancer, HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and mental illness. With increase in research and development in technology, its potential can be explored in new areas of disease model development, target screening and drug compound, and agriculture and nutritional health products.

However, ethical concerns regarding genetic research will hinder growth of the market to a major extent. Possibility of off-target effects and lack of informed consent for germline therapy is hampering market growth.

Available FREE Sample Report in PDF Version @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/768

Additionally, CRISPR technology is advancing genome editing in the fields of health, biotechnology, and agriculture. This has made it possible for researchers to study these fields by using faster and more effective genome editing techniques all over the world. As a result, the need for CRISPR technology is growing because of the simple, quick, and affordable access to vectors it provides as well as the resulting next-generation tools. Therapies using the CRISPR-Cas9 system are being developed for a variety of illnesses, including inherited eye problems, neurological diseases like Alzheimer's and Huntington's disorders, and non-inherited illnesses including cancer and HIV.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In May 2021, ERS Genomics Limited and GenScript Biotech Corporation announced signing of a non-exclusive agreement granting the latter access to ERS Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. ERS was formed to provide access to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property that is co-owned by GenScript Biotech Corporation and Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. The agreement will enhance GenScript’s CRISPR offering for gene and cell therapy research.

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period as several researchers working on genome engineering are adopting CRISPR/CAS 9 products. Cell line engineering is one of the most commonly used services. Companies are leveraging this technology to engineer a wider range of CRISPR models with locus-specific modifications.

Biomedical segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increased implementation of CRISPR in several areas of biomedical science. Extensive research and implementation of nano-carriers has improved efficacy of the product and is further driving revenue growth of the segment.

Academics & government research institutes segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to high number of ongoing pipeline projects. Increased investment by government and private sectors to develop more advanced technologies for treatment of chronic diseases is further driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased government investment in development of innovative solutions to treat genetic diseases. Crops treated with CRISPR in countries in the region are not classified as GMOs (Genetically modified organisms), which further attract several agricultural companies to commercialize CRISPR-edited crops.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/768

Key Market Trends:

During the forecast period, biomedical is anticipated to continue to hold a sizable market share in the application segment.

The biomedical sector includes, among other things, functional genomics, epigenetics, disease model research, and genome engineering. The CRISPR/Cas9 system is widely and successfully used for biomedical discoveries in a number of fields, particularly for the detection of mutations and deletions that are suggestive of genetic diseases as well as for the sensing of nucleic acid-based biomarkers of infectious and non-infectious diseases. The growing use of CRISPR gene-editing technologies in a number of biomedical sciences fields has greatly influenced this segment's high market share.

With the development of CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, genome editing has become quick and accurate. Additionally, the effectiveness and specificity of this technology have been increased by the development of nano-carriers and better delivery systems. As a result, this technology is being used more and more in the field of gene and cell therapy.

Additionally, CRISPR has several uses in the biomedical sciences. For instance, genome engineering based on CRISPR-Cas9 has been extensively employed in regenerative medicine. Additionally, by expediting CAR T-cell targeting and producing sick models, this approach has the potential to enhance cancer immunotherapy.

Emergen Research has segmented the global CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market on the basis of product & service, application, end-use:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

By Product

Kits & Enzymes

Vector-based Cas

DNA-free Cas

Libraries

Design Tool

Antibodies

Others

By Service

Cell Line Engineering

gRNA Design

Microbial Gene Editing

DNA Synthesis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biomedical

Genome Engineering

Disease Model Studies

Functional Genomics

Epigenetics

Others

Agricultural

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academics & Government Research Institutes

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Boston Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca PLC, GenScript, eGenesis, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hera BioLabs, and Takara Bio Inc.

Find More Competitor in TOC with Profile Overview Share Growth Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crispr-cas-9-technology-market

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Regional Landscape section of the CRISPR/CAS 9 technology report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for CRISPR/CAS 9 technology. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/768

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Explore More Reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Farming Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Fingerprint Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fingerprint-sensors-market

Blockchain Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

Indoor Farming Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Skin Lightening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/skin-lightening-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.