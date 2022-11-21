19th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES (COP19)

Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs and Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina will travel to Panama City, Panama, to attend the 19th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES/COP19), November 21-22. The U.S. delegation is led by the Department of the Interior and includes experts from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the State Department, and interagency partners including USAID. While in Panama, Assistant Secretary Medina will also participate in the Fourth Global Meeting of Wildlife Enforcement Networks – a series of events and dialogues to improve controls surrounding the international trade in endangered and threatened species.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.