Hyperscale Computing Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Growth, Upcoming Trend & Future Scope by 2028

Increasing adoption of IoT and big data technologies and rising number of hyperscale data centers are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hyperscale computing market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) devices and rising adoption of bid data technology are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market revenue growth. Increasing demand for data management, need for storage, and rapid retrieval due to ongoing IoT trend across various industries, verticals, and sectors are driving urgent need for and deployment of hyperscale computing. In recent years, majority of organizations have begun moving towards adoption of hyperscale IoT connectivity solutions where security, compliance, and cloud optimization operate under standard features, and this is expected to support growth of global hyperscale computing market going ahead. In addition, with ever-increasing demand for cloud computing solutions, the need for developing larger-scale data center infrastructure has significantly increased and this has resulted in an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers across the globe.

Hyperscale increases ability of a data centers to achieve massive scale by networking with a large number of servers mainly for big data and cloud computing. With exponential increase in data volumes globally, there is increasing need to meet computing and storage requirements and to process those data in real-time and this is greatly facilitating rapid adoption of hyperscale computing. Rising adoption of hyperscale computing due to need for change in architecture and open source software is expected to propel growth of hyperscale computing market. Furthermore, most hyperscale service providers are bringing in more business transformations and innovations by developing hyperscale service platforms that have unique capabilities and are best suited for a particular business unit. Providers are also providing tailored solutions for certain industries. Thus, growing demand for these solutions and services is facilitating further developments and advancements across hyperscale data centers worldwide. In recent years, majority of market players are focusing on integrating hybrid cloud with Artificial Intelligence to personalize customer experience, aid in better decision making, and streamline operations. These developments and shifts are expected to continue to contribute to revenue growth of the global hyperscale computing market.

However, lack of technical knowledge and limited budget among Small And Medium-Sized Organizations (SMEs) is a major factor expected to hamper global hyperscale computing market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad hyperscale computing market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the hyperscale computing market players.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the hyperscale computing market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the hyperscale computing market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key hyperscale computing market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global hyperscale computing market size

2.2 Latest hyperscale computing market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global hyperscale computing market key players

3.2 Global hyperscale computing size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the hyperscale computing market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc., Celestica Inc., Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyperscale computing market on the basis of component, organization size, type, end-use:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Server

Storage

Networking

Services

Installation and Deployment

Consultation

Support & Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

Data

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Research & Academics

Healthcare

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Solution segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising focus towards hyperscale computing for providing computation, storage, and virtualization layers of infrastructure in single-solution architecture.

Large enterprises segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing focus towards improving application, rising need to implement robust and scalable cloud or distributed storage system to manage high volume data, and increasing adoption of hyperscale computing to increase processing power, storage space, and to optimize computational workloads.

Data segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR owing to rising number of hyperscale data centers, increasing adoption of advanced data center technology for meeting growing need of data center performance requirements, and for providing energy efficient solutions.

IT and telecommunication segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share due rising adoption of 5G technology, increase in data traffic, surge in the use of broadband services, increasing customer demands which is prompting telecom companies to modernize their networks and shift to virtualized and cloud architectures.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share due to steady growth in the number of data centers, presence of large number of hybrid cloud service providers, and increasing adoption of high performance computing solutions among large and small organizations for boosting operational efficiency and increasing business productivity in countries in the region.

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

