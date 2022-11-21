Reunion Gold Announces Appointment of Rick Howes as President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Richard (Rick) Howes will be appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2023. Rick is a mining engineer with over 39 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as CEO of Dundee Precious Metals. Executive Chairman David Fennell stated, “I am very pleased to welcome Rick to the Reunion Gold management team. Our exploration team continues to successfully expand the known gold mineralized footprint at our Oko West project in Guyana. In parallel with this, we continue to de-risk the project in preparation for the next stages of development, with the goal of maximizing our strategic options in the future. As an experienced and successful mining executive, Rick is particularly well suited for this role”.



Rick Howes has extensive operating, technical and project development experience in both underground and open pit mines throughout Canada and internationally. He has a track record for leading transformational change and operational excellence wherever he has worked. His passion for safety was instrumental in leading Vale’s North Mine to win the National Ryan Award for the safest mine in Canada in 2006. In 2009, Rick joined Dundee Precious Metals, where as VP and General Manager he led the transformation of the Chelopech Mine in Bulgaria to reach world class levels of performance. Rick became COO in 2011 and oversaw several significant growth capital development projects including the expansion of the Chelopech Mine, the upgrade and expansion of the Tsumeb Smelter in Namibia and the development of the greenfield Ada Tepe open pit gold mine in Bulgaria. All projects totalling over U.S. $580 M were completed on budget and schedule and met or exceeded performance expectations. He was appointed CEO in April 2013, where he led the company from a junior gold producer to a multi-asset mid-tier gold producer generating strong free cashflow and solid returns to shareholders through dividends and share price appreciation. Rick retired from Dundee Precious Metals in 2020 and has since joined several mining company boards. Rick has been recognized as a visionary leader in mining, organizational innovation and transformation and was recognized as the Outstanding Innovator of 2016 by the International Mining Technology Hall of Fame. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science with Honours in Mining Engineering from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. In joining Reunion Gold as President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick commented, “I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team with a tremendous track record of exploration success. The Oko West discovery is one of the most exciting new gold discoveries I have seen in many years and I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to advance this world class discovery”. Mr. Howes is expected to be appointed as a director of Reunion Gold at the Company’s next board meeting.

The Company is also announcing that Carlos Bertoni, Interim CEO, will be retiring from the management team effective January 1, 2023. Carlos has filled the Interim CEO position since November 2020 and has managed the exploration programs at Reunion Gold from early 2020. Over these years he has made a tremendous contribution to the advancement of the Company. Carlos has achieved enviable success throughout his career, overseeing discoveries in the Guiana Shield, such as Omai in Guyana, Rosebel in Suriname, and Dorlin and Montagne d’Or in French Guiana. More recently, he led the team discovering Reunion Gold’s Oko West project in Guyana. David Fennell commented: “On behalf of the board, I would very much like to thank Carlos for the invaluable contributions he has made to the Company and congratulate him on his great achievement in the Oko West discovery”. Carlos will continue to work with the Company in an advisory capacity.

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Refer to the Company’s most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis for a description of such risks.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date, it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,000 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. The mineralization appears to be open-pit amenable with a strong grade profile and favourable initial metallurgy. In addition to Kairuni, there are several additional priority exploration targets in the Oko West project area. Reunion Gold continues to look for additional exploration opportunities within the Guiana Shield. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’ and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol ‘RGDFF’. The Company currently has 990.5 million issued and outstanding common shares.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com ).

