At A CAGR of 6.4%; Calcium Carbonate Market to Add 1.2X Value by 2032 | Report Fact.MR

Growing application in the Plastic industry and a promising future in Paints and Coating industry Enhances future Prospects for Calcium Carbonate Consumption

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that demand for Calcium carbonate market is expected to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years. According to the study, the global Calcium carbonate market was valued at US$ 23.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 49.2 Bn by the end of 2032.



Demand for paper is increasing in Asia Pacific due to the slow rate of digital transition. Because of the economic growth in APAC's developing countries, the use of paper packaging has expanded wherein China, India, and South Asian countries consume the most paper in the area. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce in India and China has boosted demand for corrugated packaging.

The market expansion can be aided by the global adoption of sustainable construction approaches as habitat solutions. The market for diverse forms of calcium carbonate has grown because of innovative production processes. Due to its availability calcium carbonate is used as a substitute for various additives including wood pulp. The use of alkaline-based process technologies is increasing, which is driving up calcium carbonate demand. It also helps to safeguard the environment by sulphurising flue gas. Dolomite is increasingly utilized to refortify excessively acidified fields and bodies of water.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Calcium carbonate market is anticipated to add 1. 2X value by 2032.

value by 2032. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% and be valued at US$ 49.2 Bn by 2032.

and be valued at The calcium carbonate market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 10.1 Bn in 2021 to US$ 16.1 Bn by 2032



Some of the key recent developments in the calcium carbonate market are :

In August 2022 , Cimbar announced that it has completed the acquisition of Imerys’ calcium carbonate operations. The latter’s Sahuarita manufacturing site will broaden Cimbar’s portfolio.

, Cimbar announced that it has completed the acquisition of Imerys’ calcium carbonate operations. The latter’s Sahuarita manufacturing site will broaden Cimbar’s portfolio. In May 2022, a MoU was signed between Excalibar Minerals LLC and Ithaca Energy Partners. The objective of this deal is the establishment of a barium manufacturing plant in Guyana.

Winning Strategy

The increasing use of calcium carbonate nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical, plastic, and rubber industries is the most current global trend. As the world's infrastructure improves, so does calcium carbonate usage. The global adoption of sustainable construction techniques as habitat solutions is also helping to expand the calcium carbonate market. Due to the new manufacturing technologies, the market for various kinds of calcium carbonate has risen. Developing nations like India and China provide significant opportunities for penetration and wealth maximization due to the growing demand for corrugated packaging and high paper consumption.

Key Companies Profiled in Calcium Carbonate Market –

Greer Limestone Company

Imerys

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

Sibelco

Calcinor SA

Excalibar Minerals

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

GLC Minerals Inc

Omya AG

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd. Carmeuse



Key Segments Covered in Calcium Carbonate Industry Survey

By Type : Ground Precipitated

By End use Industry : Adhesive and Sealants Paints and Surface coating Plastics and Composites Rubber and Elastomers Glass and ceramics Construction and architecture Paper and Pulp Agriculture and agronomy

B y Application : Food Beverages Dietary supplements Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Mining and mineral processing

B y Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Calcium carbonate market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of (2022-2032).

The study reveals essential market insights by Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate, Precipitated Calcium Carbonate), by End-use Industry (Adhesive and Sealants, Paints and Surface Coating, Plastics and Composites, Rubber and Elastomers, Glass and Ceramics, Construction and Architecture, Paper and Pulp, Agriculture and Agronomy), by Application (Food, Beverages, Diet Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Mining, and Mineral Processing), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

