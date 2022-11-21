Sysco Strengthens its Commitment to Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Shares progress in its 2022 Sustainability Report and produces first ever DEI Report

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the launch of its 2022 Sustainability Report and the company’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report.



“Sustainability is an integral part of our business strategy, called the Recipe For Growth, to ensure we are growing responsibly and purposefully,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer. He continues, “We are proud of the actions we are taking today to build a more sustainable future for Sysco and for our industry.”

Highlights of the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Committing to purchase nearly 800 electric tractors to support the company’s goal of electrifying 35% of its U.S. fleet by 2030,

Donating nearly 16 million meals globally,

Advancing the company’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity by installing a new solar array at its Harlow site in the UK and announcing new solar farm projects in Sysco Canada,

Awarding ranchers $2.5 million in grants through the Southern Plains Grassland Program to invest in sustainable grazing practices and wildlife habitats, and

Strengthening commitment to sustainability and DEI by tying executive compensation to key metrics.



“The new DEI Report takes a deeper look into our strategic approach to DEI and commitment to caring for people,” said Adrienne Trimble, Vice President and Chief Diversity and Culture Officer. “Since accelerating our DEI efforts in early 2020, we’ve developed a three-year roadmap to guide our DEI journey as we embed our strategic priorities throughout the business and achieve our DEI goals.”

In Fiscal Year 2022, Sysco:

Achieved 62% ethnic and gender diversity in its U.S. workforce ahead of the company’s 2025 goal, and



Increased spend with certified diverse suppliers by nearly 8%.



The company has established a cross-functional task force to develop new workforce representation goals due to the recent achievement of the current 2025 workforce goal.

For more information visit the Sustainability page and DEI page on sysco.com.

