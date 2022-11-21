Submit Release
CPI Aerostructures Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021

  • Revenue of $20.2 million compared to $23.9 million;
  • Gross profit of $5.3 million compared to $3.7 million;
  • Gross margin of 26.4% compared to 15.3%;
  • Net income of $1.9 million compared to $5.4 million ($0.6 million excluding $4.8 million in PPP loan forgiveness);
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.15 compared to $0.44 ($0.05 excluding $0.39 in PPP loan forgiveness);
  • Cash flow from operations of $2.9 million compared to $1.2 million.

Nine Months 2022 vs. Nine Months 2021

  • Revenue of $59.3 million compared to $77.0 million;
  • Gross profit of $12.4 million compared to $12.2 million;
  • Gross margin of 21.0% compared to 15.8%;
  • Net income of $2.3 million ($3.1 million excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.8 million) compared to $7.3 million ($2.5 million excluding $4.8 million in PPP loan forgiveness);
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.19 ($0.25 excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.06) compared to $0.60 ($0.21 excluding $0.39 in PPP loan forgiveness);
  • Cash flow from operations of $0.8 million compared to a use of $(1.3) million;
  • Debt as of September 30, 2022 of $23.7 million compared to $27.1 million as of September 30, 2021.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022.

“Today we filed our third quarter 2022 results on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. While our third quarter 2022 revenue was lower than third quarter 2021, we significantly improved our profitability. Our gross profit margin for third quarter 2022 increased to 26.4% due to favorable mix and the achievement of operational efficiencies; our net income was 9.2% of sales compared to 2.6% excluding the PPP loan forgiveness for the third quarter of 2021,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

Added Ms. Hakim, “We continue to generate positive cash flow from operations and have lowered our debt by $3.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.”

Concluded Ms. Hakim, “We are making great progress in on-boarding our new programs and plan to start first deliveries over the next nine months. With a total backlog of $501 million as of September 30, 2022, we remain confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead as we build on our reputation for high quality and reliable performance.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero is also a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “plan,” remain confident,” “outlook,” “opportunities ahead,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts:
Investor Relations Counsel
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
cpiaero@lhai.com
 CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
Andrew L. Davis
Chief Financial Officer
(631) 586-5200
adavis@cpiaero.com
www.cpiaero.com  


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30,
2022
(Unaudited) 		    December 31,
2021 		 
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 4,627,379     $ 6,308,866  
Accounts receivable, net     8,400,967       4,967,714  
Insurance recovery receivable     3,600,000       2,850,000  
Contract assets     24,157,141       24,459,339  
Inventory     3,108,241       4,028,925  
Refundable income taxes     42,335       40,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     617,188       625,075  
Total current assets     44,553,251       43,279,919  
                 
Operating lease right-of-use assets     6,736,441       7,796,768  
Property and equipment, net     1,250,304       1,646,863  
Intangibles, net     31,250       125,000  
Goodwill     1,784,254       1,784,254  
Other assets     282,299       372,741  
Total assets   $ 54,637,799     $ 55,005,545  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 12,768,638     $ 10,429,018  
Accrued expenses     4,564,515       6,102,587  
Litigation settlement obligation     3,600,000       3,003,259  
Contract liabilities     5,041,818       5,122,766  
Loss reserve     635,406       1,495,714  
Current portion of long-term debt     2,591,928       3,365,181  
Operating lease liabilities     1,728,707       1,580,453  
Income tax payable     3,750       5,165  
Total current liabilities     30,934,762       31,104,143  
                 
Line of credit     21,000,000       21,250,000  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     5,345,919       6,445,728  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     100,375       1,540,747  
Total liabilities     57,381,056       60,340,618  
                 
Shareholders’ Deficit:                
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,325,360 and 12,335,683 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding     12,325       12,336  
Additional paid-in capital     73,082,112       72,833,742  
Accumulated deficit     (75,837,694 )     (78,181,151 )
Total Shareholders’ Deficit     (2,743,257 )     (5,335,073 )
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit   $ 54,637,799     $ 55,005,545  


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

                                 
    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
     For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		   
    2022
 		    2021
 		    2022
     2021
 		   
Revenue   $ 20,196,913       $ 23,898,748       $ 59,257,416       $ 77,018,684    
Cost of sales     14,869,100         20,246,764         46,835,304         64,850,010    
Gross profit     5,327,813         3,651,984         12,422,112         12,168,674    
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     2,744,265         2,765,849         8,579,314         8,834,343    
Income from operations     2,583,548         886,135         3,842,798         3,334,331    
Other income             4,795,000                 4,795,000    
Interest expense     (721,046 )       (252,506 )       (1,488,091 )       (840,680 )  
Income before provision for income taxes     1,862,502         5,428,629         2,354,707         7,288,651    
                                 
Provision for income taxes     3,750         3,374         11,250         7,702    
Net income   $ 1,858,752       $ 5,425,255       $ 2,343,457       $ 7,280,949    
                                 
Income per common share – basic   $ 0.15       $ 0.44       $ 0.19       $ 0.60    
                                 
Income per common share – diluted   $ 0.15       $ 0.44       $ 0.19       $ 0.60    
                                 
Shares used in computing loss per common share:                                
Basic     12,301,752         12,286,712         12,362,960         12,153,838    
Diluted     12,349,283         12,320,588         12,410,491         12,187,714    

Primary Logo

