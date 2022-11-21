Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,763 in the last 365 days.

Ocuphire to Present at Five Upcoming Investor/Industry Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, MBA, founder and CEO will present at several investor conferences in November and December, including the BTIG Ophthalmology Day, Alliance Global Partners (AGP) Biotech Conference, Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS XII), Cantor Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Medtech Conference, and the Planet MicroCap Conference, being held on the following dates:

BTIG Ophthalmology Day – November 29, 2022 
Title: Fireside Chat with Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:30am – 9:55am ET
Host: Julian Harrison, MS
Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder
Format: Virtual, 1x1 meetings available
   
Alliance Global Partners Biotech Conference – November 30, 2022 
Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Presenter: Ocuphire Management Team
Format: Virtual, 1x1 meetings available
   
OIS XII San Diego – December 2-3, 2022 
Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:40am PT
Session: Retina Innovation Showcase
Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, San Diego (in-person)
Conf. Registration: Link
   
Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology, & Medtech/Diagnostic Conference – December 8, 2022 
Panel Title: Ophthalmology Panel, Ongoing & Upcoming Commercial Stories: Opportunities, Challenges, And Finding The Line Of Sight For Success
Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3:45pm – 4:30pm ET
Hosts: Jennifer Kim and Kristen Kluska
Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder
Location: Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami, FL (in-person)
   
Planet MicroCap Conference – December 6-8, 2022 
Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022, at  11:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Participant: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder
Format: Virtual, 1x1 meetings available
Webcast.: Link Virtual CEO Presentation will be on Planet MicroCap's YouTube channel


If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting at one of these events, please contact your conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. For more details, see the Investor Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders.  

The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size and is being developed for three indications, including reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD). Nyxol has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials, including recently reported positive data from the following trials: 

  • MIRA-2 (NCT04620213) and MIRA-3 (NCT05134974) Phase 3 registration trials, and MIRA-4 (NCT05223478) Phase 3 pediatric safety trial for the treatment of RM 
  • VEGA-1 (NCT04675151) Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, which evaluated both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy 
  • LYNX-1 (NCT04638660) Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for night vision disturbances (NVD)  

Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). APX3330 has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Company announced the completion of last patient last visit in late August in Phase 2b ZETA-1 (NCT04692688) trial.

For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com

Contacts 

Corporate  Investor Relations 
Mina Sooch, MBA 
CEO & Founder 
ir@ocuphire.com 		 Corey Davis, Ph.D. 
LifeSci Advisors 
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 		Bret Shapiro 
CoreIR 
brets@coreir.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ocuphire to Present at Five Upcoming Investor/Industry Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.