Ocuphire to Present at Five Upcoming Investor/Industry Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, MBA, founder and CEO will present at several investor conferences in November and December, including the BTIG Ophthalmology Day, Alliance Global Partners (AGP) Biotech Conference, Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS XII), Cantor Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Medtech Conference, and the Planet MicroCap Conference, being held on the following dates:



BTIG Ophthalmology Day – November 29, 2022 Title: Fireside Chat with Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:30am – 9:55am ET Host: Julian Harrison, MS Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder Format: Virtual, 1x1 meetings available Alliance Global Partners Biotech Conference – November 30, 2022 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Presenter: Ocuphire Management Team Format: Virtual, 1x1 meetings available OIS XII San Diego – December 2-3, 2022 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:40am PT Session: Retina Innovation Showcase Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder Location: Hard Rock Hotel, San Diego (in-person) Conf. Registration: Link Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology, & Medtech/Diagnostic Conference – December 8, 2022 Panel Title: Ophthalmology Panel, Ongoing & Upcoming Commercial Stories: Opportunities, Challenges, And Finding The Line Of Sight For Success Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3:45pm – 4:30pm ET Hosts: Jennifer Kim and Kristen Kluska Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder Location: Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami, FL (in-person) Planet MicroCap Conference – December 6-8, 2022 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Participant: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder Format: Virtual, 1x1 meetings available Webcast.: Link Virtual CEO Presentation will be on Planet MicroCap's YouTube channel



If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting at one of these events, please contact your conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. For more details, see the Investor Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders.

The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size and is being developed for three indications, including reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD). Nyxol has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials, including recently reported positive data from the following trials:

MIRA-2 (NCT04620213) and MIRA-3 (NCT05134974) Phase 3 registration trials, and MIRA-4 (NCT05223478) Phase 3 pediatric safety trial for the treatment of RM

VEGA-1 (NCT04675151) Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, which evaluated both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy

LYNX-1 (NCT04638660) Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for night vision disturbances (NVD)



Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). APX3330 has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Company announced the completion of last patient last visit in late August in Phase 2b ZETA-1 (NCT04692688) trial.

For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com .

