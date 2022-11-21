Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,824 in the last 365 days.

Jefferson Council Appoints Bacon as Executive Director

Alumni group gears up campaign to promote Jeffersonian tradition, free speech, intellectual diversity at the University of Virginia.

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jefferson Council, an alumni association devoted to upholding the Jeffersonian legacy at the University of Virginia, has appointed James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director.

"The hiring of a full-time director manager is a milestone in the evolution of the Jefferson Council from an all-volunteer group to a professionally staffed organization," said President Bert Ellis. "The appointment will position the Council to ramp up its activities in support of the longstanding Jeffersonian traditions of civility, honor, free speech and the open exchange of ideas."

Bacon is the perfect individual to manage the day-to-day operations of the Council, Ellis said. "As a university alumnus, a life-long Virginia journalist, including 16 years as editor and publisher of Virginia Business magazine and then founder of the Bacon's Rebellion public policy blog, Bacon has a depth of knowledge of UVa's challenges that few can match."

Founded two years ago, the Jefferson Council is one of the first alumni associations in the United States to organize in response to the rise of ideological intolerance and suppression of free speech on college campuses. It is one of five founding members of the Alumni Free Speech Alliance, and a leader in the alumni rebellion sweeping the United States. 

"We want UVa to be open and welcoming to everyone, but we believe that demographic diversity should be accompanied by free speech, free expression and intellectual diversity," Bacon said. "We share Thomas Jefferson's vision of UVa as an institution based upon 'the illimitable freedom of the human mind' where 'we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.'"

"We envision UVa as a place where ideas collide and diverse viewpoints contend," Bacon said. "Building upon our rich history, our Honor Code, and world-heritage architecture, we aspire to make UVa the most intellectually vibrant university in the United States, if not the world." 

Bacon's priorities as executive director will be (1) to locate a Charlottesville office and flesh out the Council organization, (2) build a coalition of groups that share the desire for political and ideological pluralism on the grounds, and (3) create an alternative source of news and commentary about governance and culture at the university.

Contact Information:
Jim Bacon
Executive Director
jabacon@thejeffersoncouncil.com
(804) 873-1543

Bert Ellis
President
bert@ellis.tv

Related Images






Image 1: Jefferson Council logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Jefferson Council logo

Jefferson Council logo

You just read:

Jefferson Council Appoints Bacon as Executive Director

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.