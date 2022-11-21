Outter Limits Gear Introduces the VaultPack Insulated Backpack Cooler System For Day Getaways, General Outdoor Recreation, Sports Events, Picnics & More

Innovative new backpack cooler design includes a waterproof backpack cooler, interior compartmentalized hard case, removable pocket panel, shoulder strap & cold packs

GILLETTE, Wy., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outter Limits Gear (www.outterlimitsgear.com) today introduced the VaultPack insulated backpack cooler for day getaways, general outdoor recreation (hiking, fishing, hunting, water sports), winter sports, sporting events, picnics, and more. Available now, the VaultPack is available in 3 colors: black/black, black/blue, or black/red.



The VaultPack is a pro-grade, waterproof, insulated backpack cooler system with an innovative new design not seen in the market until now. The VaultPack system is comprised of:

The Pack – A heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated backpack cooler

“The VaultPack features an innovative, game-changing backpack cooler design that’s the first of its kind and offers unprecedented choice, versatility & value,” said Outter Limits Gear Founder RJ Bungert. “Other high-quality backpack coolers only offer the insulated backpack cooler. In contrast, the Outter Limits Gear VaultPack offers five components, more functionality, and pro-grade construction for a comparable price.”

VaultPack 2022 Black Friday Pricing Available

The VaultPack 5-component system retails for $299. However, Outter Limits Gear is offering special Black Friday pricing in advance of the holiday season. Through Dec. 10, 2022, the VaultPack 5-component system is available for $249 – a savings of $50. To purchase the Outter Limits Gear VaultPack, visit: www.OutterLimitsGear.com.

The VaultPack provides the following functions:

Keeps food & drink cold for up to 24 hours in warm temperatures

Keeps food & drink warm, and prevents them from freezing during outdoor winter activities

Keeps food & drink organized inside the configurable, compartmentalized hard case

Prevents food & drink from freezing by avoiding direct contact with ice or cold packs

Prevents soft food items from being crushed by heavier items in the pack such as cans or bottles (thanks to the interior hard case)

Serves as a comfortable, handy seat (thanks to the interior hard case)

Outter Limits Gear VaultPack Features Heavy-Duty Construction

The VaultPack is built to last, with quality construction & heavy-duty materials. The backpack cooler features:

Tear-resistant, rubber-coated exterior

Waterproof exterior pack with waterproof zipper

Sturdy interior hard case

Reinforced, long-lasting hard plastic base

Outter Limits Gear VaultPack Benefits

The rugged VaultPack backpack cooler offers many benefits for outdoor adventurers, families, soccer moms, and more. Benefits include:

Enjoy refreshing, chilled beverages and food in warm temperatures, or warm drinks and food in the winter, during outdoor activities

Maintains food safety when carrying food for outdoor excursions

Allows users to eat what they want, where they want (without food going bad)

Maintains the integrity of soft food items (sandwiches, chips, soft fruit)

Chills food & drink without freezing them

Keeps hands free for hiking, using walking poles, climbing, skiing, paddling, etc.

Provides a handy, comfortable seat to avoid sitting on the cold, wet ground (thanks to the interior hard case)

Stands up and doesn’t fall over (thanks to the interior hard case)

Comfortable to carry, with padded backpack straps, padded shoulder straps & padded back

Waterproof pack & waterproof zipper protects the pack’s contents in rainy environments or inclement weather

About Outter Limits Gear & The VaultPack

The Outter Limits Gear company history highlights “necessity as the mother of invention.” Outter Limits Gear was founded in 2017 by RJ Bungert, who needed a solution for enjoying healthy, safe food for lunch while working as a heavy equipment operator and miner. After many approaches with conventional coolers & backpacks, he decided to design what he needed, which ultimately became the VaultPack. In 2020, he produced the first version of the VaultPack, refined the design, and developed the current version of the VaultPack, which was introduced in November 2022. Outter Limits Gear can be reached at: 307.257.2004, or www.OutterLimitsGear.com.

