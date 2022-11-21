AGF Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for AGF ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the estimated annual 2022 reinvested distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange as set out in the chart below. These estimated annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as taxable.

The annual reinvested distributions will be paid in the form of a notional distribution. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.



Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, up to November 9, 2022. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change before the AGF ETFs’ December 15, 2022 tax year end. The actual distribution amounts, will be reported on or about December 29, 2022.



The actual taxable amounts for 2022, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2023. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 30, 2022 will receive the actual 2022 reinvested distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 30, 2022. Cash distributions for December 2022 will be reported separately.



Details regarding the estimated “per unit” capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Annual

Reinvested Capital

Gain Distribution Per

Unit ($) AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange - AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange - AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange $2.12507 AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange - AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange - AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange $0.82896 AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange - AGFiQ International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange - AGFiQ US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange $0.34901

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange -

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual reinvested capital gains distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this news release. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2022, (the AGF ETFs’ tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the AGF ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the AGF ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity, as applicable.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams spanning on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

