Xtant Medical Honors Donor Hero Asante Contreras on the Donate Life Rose Parade® Float

/EIN News/ -- Company Sponsors Donate Life Float at Rose Parade for the Ninth Year

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, honors Asante Contreras, a donor hero, as part of its continued sponsorship of the 2023 Donate Life Float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena on Monday, January 2, 2023. The 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float is titled Lifting Each Other Up.





Asante is remembered for his smile, positive energy, and dedication to helping others. He hoped to be an emergency room physician and became an EMT to save money for medical school. Sadly, he passed a day before taking the test needed to complete the Paramedic Certification Program at UT Health San Antonio. The school honored Asante’s work by giving him his certification posthumously. Asante was able to leave one final, lasting gift as a cornea and tissue donor.

“Asante’s passion for caring for others shone through in his final gift, ultimately allowing others to live a full life,” said Sean Browne, President, and CEO of Xtant Medical. “We honor his incredible life and legacy by reinforcing the values and lifesaving opportunities that donation brings to patients in need. Our support for Asante, Donate Life, and Lifting Each Other Up further enables Xtant Medical’s mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation, by allowing our patients to live as full, and complete a life as possible.’”

Organ, eye, and tissue donation offers hope to donor families who, in the midst of losing a loved one, see the chance to believe their loved ones’ gifts will help save others. At the same time, those waiting to receive a lifesaving organ have the dream and hope that a donor will become available to restore their health and change their lives. They can now achieve their life’s goals, all thanks to their donors. The Donate Life Rose Parade float is celebrating its 20th year of participating in this national effort to reach viewers and share the vital message that organ, eye, and tissue donation saves and heals lives. Xtant Medical is proud to be part of this noble endeavor.

As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye, and tissue donation, The Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to help the over one million people in need of organ, eye, or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor by visiting www.DonateLife.net.

About Donate Life America (DLA)

Donate Life America is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit alliance of national organizations and state teams across the United States committed to increasing organ, eye, and tissue donation. Donate Life America manages and promotes the national brand for donation, Donate Life, and assists Donate Life State Teams and national partners in facilitating high-performing donor registries; developing and executing effective multi-media donor education programs; and motivating the American public to register now as organ, eye and tissue donors.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “intends,” ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential,” “going forward,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s expectations to be at full operating capacity by the first quarter of 2023 and to continue to execute its growth strategy and deliver on its objectives. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory if revenues continue to decrease; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified personnel and the Company’s dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and labor and staffing shortages on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the Company’s ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; the effect of inflation, increased interest rates and other recessionary indicators and supply chain disruptions; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company’s financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 8, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 anticipated to be filed with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey

Lazar FINN

Ph: 212-867-1762

Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868ec792-358e-466c-b784-157c5ab4d4ca