EDAP to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, November 21, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that Marc Oczachowski, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a company presentation and host investor 1x1 meetings at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 29 – December 1, 2022, in New York City.        

Presentation details:

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Please contact your Piper Sandler representative if you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting during the conference.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


