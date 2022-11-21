Neurosurgery Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Development of new neurosurgical devices is driving global neurosurgery market revenue growth

Neurosurgery Market Size – USD 4.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rising focus on attractive medical reimbursements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neurosurgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased utilization of neurovascular surgery, attractive medical reimbursements, growth of healthcare system throughout countries, and development of new neurovascular devices. Also, after heart illness, neurological ailments are regarded as the second most common cause of mortality worldwide.

According to World Health Organization research, with rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and aging-related physiological changes in the senior population, approximately 50 million patients are at risk of acquiring neurovascular/neurological diseases. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses will drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, companies operating in the neurosurgery market are focusing on adoption of strategic developments with key players investing significantly in R&D to develop more advanced neurosurgery systems for customers in developing countries. This is another factor driving market revenue growth.

Request a sample copy of the report to gain valuable business insights for Neurosurgery at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1323

Neurosurgery business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Neurosurgery Market Main competitors are:

Braun SE, Medtronic, Medical Device Business Services, Inc. (J&J Subsidiary), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Penumbra Inc., Adeor Medical AG, Resonetics, and Clarus Medical LLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 15 March 2022, Elekta entered into a collaborative agreement with IBA to optimize Quality Assurance (QA) solutions. The radiation therapy departments and clinics using Elekta’s treatment delivery systems benefit from QA solutions that are designed for these devices by streamlining workflows and improving access to measurement data.

The neuro-interventional devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the fact as brain aneurysms and hemorrhages are becoming more common among population. National Health Service (NHS), a publicly funded healthcare system, reports that several factors, including smoking, severe head trauma, cocaine abuse, elevated blood pressure, and others, will increase risk of developing brain aneurysms in general population and consequently increasing demand for neurovascular embolization devices.

The hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Hospitals are establishing neurosurgical setups to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins, since they understand the potential of channel. Companies operating as manufacturers of neuro-surgical devices have expanded their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) businesses to meet rise in demand for neurosurgery. Moreover, neurosurgical device manufacturers are creating and combining technologies for enhanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery, to deliver effective minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advancements, and new technology developments.

Read More On The Global Neurosurgery Market Report Here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurosurgery-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global neurosurgery market based on surgery type, device type, application, end-use, and region:

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Neurosurgery

Neuro-oncology

Neurotraumatology

Neurovascular Surgery

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Spine Surgery

Others

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Neuro Interventional Devices

Neurovascular Embolization Devices

Embolization Coils

Liquid Embolic Systems

Flow Diversion Stents

Aneurysm Clips

Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices

Coiling Assist Stents

Coiling Assist Balloons

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

Stent Retrievers

Aspiration Retrievers

Microcatheters

Intracranial Stents

Others

Neuroendoscopes

Flexible Neuroendoscopes

Rigid Neuroendoscopes

Neurosurgical Drills

Pneumatic Neurosurgical Drills

Electrical Neurosurgical Drills

Radiosurgery Systems

Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery Systems

GammaKnife Radiosurgery Systems

Dura Substitutes

Biological Dura Substitutes

Synthetic Dura Substitutes

Neurosurgical Ablation Devices

MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems

MRI Guided Laser Therapy Systems

MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems

Neurosurgery Instruments

Tissue Retractors

Forceps

Head Frames

Cervical Plating systems

Perforators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cancerous Brain

Spine And Skull Base Tumors

Skull Fractures

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Craniofacial Trauma

Spinal Cord Injuries

Hydrocephalus

Pediatric Brain Tumors

Craniosynostosis

Spinal Cord Tumors

Syringomyelia

Chiari Malformation

Parkinson’s Disease

Tourette’s Syndrome

Others

For more information or to inquire or customize before purchasing, please visit@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1323

The Company that provides Neurosurgery market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the Neurosurgery global market, Neurosurgery market share, Neurosurgery market segments and geographies, Neurosurgery global market players, Neurosurgery global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Neurosurgery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

You need to discover how this will impact the Neurosurgery market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the Neurosurgery market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Proceed to Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1323

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Neurosurgery prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Top Trending Reports

medical supplies market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market

deep brain stimulation systems market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-brain-stimulation-system-market

blockchain in energy market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-energy-market

military drones market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-drones-market

carbon fiber market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-fiber-market

cobots market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cobots-market

healthcare chatbots market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market

fiber optics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiber-optics-market

orthodontics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

drone delivery service market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-delivery-service-market

virtual power plant market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-power-plant-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.