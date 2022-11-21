Neurosurgery Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2030
Development of new neurosurgical devices is driving global neurosurgery market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neurosurgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased utilization of neurovascular surgery, attractive medical reimbursements, growth of healthcare system throughout countries, and development of new neurovascular devices. Also, after heart illness, neurological ailments are regarded as the second most common cause of mortality worldwide.
According to World Health Organization research, with rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and aging-related physiological changes in the senior population, approximately 50 million patients are at risk of acquiring neurovascular/neurological diseases. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses will drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, companies operating in the neurosurgery market are focusing on adoption of strategic developments with key players investing significantly in R&D to develop more advanced neurosurgery systems for customers in developing countries. This is another factor driving market revenue growth.
Request a sample copy of the report to gain valuable business insights for Neurosurgery at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1323
Neurosurgery business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.
Neurosurgery Market Main competitors are:
Braun SE, Medtronic, Medical Device Business Services, Inc. (J&J Subsidiary), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Penumbra Inc., Adeor Medical AG, Resonetics, and Clarus Medical LLC.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
On 15 March 2022, Elekta entered into a collaborative agreement with IBA to optimize Quality Assurance (QA) solutions. The radiation therapy departments and clinics using Elekta’s treatment delivery systems benefit from QA solutions that are designed for these devices by streamlining workflows and improving access to measurement data.
The neuro-interventional devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the fact as brain aneurysms and hemorrhages are becoming more common among population. National Health Service (NHS), a publicly funded healthcare system, reports that several factors, including smoking, severe head trauma, cocaine abuse, elevated blood pressure, and others, will increase risk of developing brain aneurysms in general population and consequently increasing demand for neurovascular embolization devices.
The hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Hospitals are establishing neurosurgical setups to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins, since they understand the potential of channel. Companies operating as manufacturers of neuro-surgical devices have expanded their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) businesses to meet rise in demand for neurosurgery. Moreover, neurosurgical device manufacturers are creating and combining technologies for enhanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery, to deliver effective minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advancements, and new technology developments.
Read More On The Global Neurosurgery Market Report Here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurosurgery-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global neurosurgery market based on surgery type, device type, application, end-use, and region:
Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Functional Neurosurgery
Neuro-oncology
Neurotraumatology
Neurovascular Surgery
Pediatric Neurosurgery
Spine Surgery
Others
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Neuro Interventional Devices
Neurovascular Embolization Devices
Embolization Coils
Liquid Embolic Systems
Flow Diversion Stents
Aneurysm Clips
Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices
Coiling Assist Stents
Coiling Assist Balloons
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices
Stent Retrievers
Aspiration Retrievers
Microcatheters
Intracranial Stents
Others
Neuroendoscopes
Flexible Neuroendoscopes
Rigid Neuroendoscopes
Neurosurgical Drills
Pneumatic Neurosurgical Drills
Electrical Neurosurgical Drills
Radiosurgery Systems
Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery Systems
GammaKnife Radiosurgery Systems
Dura Substitutes
Biological Dura Substitutes
Synthetic Dura Substitutes
Neurosurgical Ablation Devices
MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems
MRI Guided Laser Therapy Systems
MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems
Neurosurgery Instruments
Tissue Retractors
Forceps
Head Frames
Cervical Plating systems
Perforators
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Cancerous Brain
Spine And Skull Base Tumors
Skull Fractures
Traumatic Brain Injuries
Craniofacial Trauma
Spinal Cord Injuries
Hydrocephalus
Pediatric Brain Tumors
Craniosynostosis
Spinal Cord Tumors
Syringomyelia
Chiari Malformation
Parkinson’s Disease
Tourette’s Syndrome
Others
For more information or to inquire or customize before purchasing, please visit@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1323
The Company that provides Neurosurgery market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the Neurosurgery global market, Neurosurgery market share, Neurosurgery market segments and geographies, Neurosurgery global market players, Neurosurgery global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Neurosurgery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
You need to discover how this will impact the Neurosurgery market today, and over the next 10 years:
• Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.
• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.
• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.
This report tells you Today how the Neurosurgery market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.
Proceed to Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1323
Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Neurosurgery prices and recent developments.
This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.
Top Trending Reports
medical supplies market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market
deep brain stimulation systems market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-brain-stimulation-system-market
blockchain in energy market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-energy-market
military drones market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-drones-market
carbon fiber market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-fiber-market
cobots market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cobots-market
healthcare chatbots market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market
fiber optics market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiber-optics-market
orthodontics market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market
drone delivery service market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-delivery-service-market
virtual power plant market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-power-plant-market
Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn