Sports Technology Market Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of smart sports stadiums and rising adoption of new and more advanced technologies in the sports industry are some key factors driving market

Sports Technology Market Size – USD 10.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends – Rise of smart arenas” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of new technologies in the sports industry such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, wearables, and drones. Utilization of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was the start of the trend which is another key factor driving the deployment of sports technology in the global sports industry. The VAR system operated out of a video control room and could communicate with the referee on the soccer field to review a play. Greater accuracy of the VAR system is driving its adoption in the sports industry. Rising need for fairer gameplay, safer, and potentially more profitable events are some other key factors driving adoption of sports technology solutions currently.

Similarly, the Global Sports Technology research report provides product definitions, classifications, and the latest applications. Not only does the Sports Technology industry investigation covers information on industry size, share, and global and regional trends, But also it covers worldwide growth, product cost structure, business challenges, and news about upcoming opportunities, capacity, revenue, and forecast to 2028.

Request a sample copy of the report to gain valuable business insights for Sports Technology at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/542

Sports Technology business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Sports Technology Market Main competitors are:

IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, IBM & FOX Sports teamed up to transform the production of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France event. This helped to transform the production of the event by infusing Artificial Intelligence analysis and live streaming during the game.

The soccer segment accounted for largest revenue share 2020, driven by rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics, cloud services, drones, and wearables.

Devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Benefits offered by wearable devices include workout injury prevention, player safety assessment tool, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance, which is boosting demand for wearables.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sports technology market in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the sports industry is driving market growth in the region.

Read More On The Global Sports Technology Market Report Here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-technology-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of sports, technology, and region:

Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Baseball

Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

American Football/Rugby

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Esports

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics

For more information or to inquire or customize before purchasing, please visit@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/542

The Company that provides Sports Technology market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the Sports Technology global market, Sports Technology market share, Sports Technology market segments and geographies, Sports Technology global market players, Sports Technology global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Sports Technology global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

You need to discover how this will impact the Sports Technology market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the Sports Technology market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Proceed to Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/542

Forecasts to 2028 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Sports Technology prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Top Trending Reports

wind energy market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

textile chemicals market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/textile-chemicals-market

ventilator market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ventilator-market

cerebrospinal fluid management market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cerebrospinal-fluid-management-market

virtual reality market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-market

food ingredients market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-ingredients-market

joint reconstruction market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-market

bariatric surgery market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bariatric-surgery-market

3d printing plastic market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-plastic-market

5g networks market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-networks-market

off-highway vehicle telematics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028