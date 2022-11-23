TaxScouts Extends Partnership With Koinly To Tackle UK Crypto Tax

Leading tax preparation service TaxScouts extends partnership with Koinly to tackle crypto tax ahead of HMRC tax deadline.

HMRC is clear that crypto is taxed, but investors find crypto tax rules complicated. We're solving that problem by combining TaxScouts UK accounting expertise with Koinly’s crypto tax software.” — Jane McEvoy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koinly and TaxScouts have extended their partnership to make crypto taxes easier for British investors.

While HMRC is clear that crypto is subject to both Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax, its guidance is often inaccessible to the average taxpayer.

To empower their customers, UK tax service TaxScouts has partnered with Koinly, a cryptocurrency portfolio tracker and tax calculator.

The TaxScout & Koinly partnership sees Koinly’s crypto tax tools brought directly into the TaxScouts platform - helping British cryptocurrency investors to generate an HMRC compliant crypto tax report within their TaxScouts account, all ahead of the January 2023 tax deadline.

Jane McEvoy, Global Head of Partnerships at Koinly, says “HMRC is very clear that crypto is taxed, but many investors find the extensive guidance HMRC provides confusing and difficult to apply to their own transactions. We want to solve that problem - by combining TaxScouts accounting expertise with Koinly’s market leading crypto tax software.

Whether one is a relatively new investor just looking for some reassurance that how one is filing is correct, or an experienced investor with DeFi transactions looking for detailed guidance on ones tax liability with HMRC - TaxScouts and Koinly can help.”

In addition, TaxScouts customers get an exclusive discount on their Koinly crypto tab report, helping to make the filing of HMRC crypto taxes both easy and affordable.

About Koinly

Koinly is a cryptocurrency calculator used by crypto investors in over 100 countries. Koinly integrates with 700+ exchanges, blockchains, and wallets to give investors an easy and accurate way to track their crypto transactions in one place. From here, Koinly calculates the total capital gains and income an investor has derived from their crypto in any financial year.

