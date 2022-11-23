Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,591 in the last 365 days.

TaxScouts Extends Partnership With Koinly To Tackle UK Crypto Tax

Leading tax preparation service TaxScouts extends partnership with Koinly to tackle crypto tax ahead of HMRC tax deadline.

HMRC is clear that crypto is taxed, but investors find crypto tax rules complicated. We're solving that problem by combining TaxScouts UK accounting expertise with Koinly’s crypto tax software.”
— Jane McEvoy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koinly and TaxScouts have extended their partnership to make crypto taxes easier for British investors.

While HMRC is clear that crypto is subject to both Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax, its guidance is often inaccessible to the average taxpayer.

To empower their customers, UK tax service TaxScouts has partnered with Koinly, a cryptocurrency portfolio tracker and tax calculator.

The TaxScout & Koinly partnership sees Koinly’s crypto tax tools brought directly into the TaxScouts platform - helping British cryptocurrency investors to generate an HMRC compliant crypto tax report within their TaxScouts account, all ahead of the January 2023 tax deadline.

Jane McEvoy, Global Head of Partnerships at Koinly, says “HMRC is very clear that crypto is taxed, but many investors find the extensive guidance HMRC provides confusing and difficult to apply to their own transactions. We want to solve that problem - by combining TaxScouts accounting expertise with Koinly’s market leading crypto tax software.

Whether one is a relatively new investor just looking for some reassurance that how one is filing is correct, or an experienced investor with DeFi transactions looking for detailed guidance on ones tax liability with HMRC - TaxScouts and Koinly can help.”

In addition, TaxScouts customers get an exclusive discount on their Koinly crypto tab report, helping to make the filing of HMRC crypto taxes both easy and affordable.

About Koinly
Koinly is a cryptocurrency calculator used by crypto investors in over 100 countries. Koinly integrates with 700+ exchanges, blockchains, and wallets to give investors an easy and accurate way to track their crypto transactions in one place. From here, Koinly calculates the total capital gains and income an investor has derived from their crypto in any financial year.

Website: https://koinly.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/koinly
Media contact: michelle.legge@koinly.io

Michelle Legge
Koinly
michelle.legge@koinly.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

TaxScouts Extends Partnership With Koinly To Tackle UK Crypto Tax

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.