Water Treatment Chemicals Market size was valued at $45.47 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% | Emergen Research
Strict regulatory framework of government regarding environmental issues and growing demand from the industrial and power applications are driving the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.
The pandemic has severely affected the supply chain and raw material supplies as the manufacturers have shut down their productions due to the lockdown. But, it has a positive effect on the water treatment chemicals market due to the increased consumption of water for maintaining hygiene. Proper hygiene conditions, sanitization, and safe water are mandatory for human health during COVID-19.
The scope of the study extends to the diverse factors influencing the Water Treatment Chemicals sector, including the market scenario, regulatory framework implemented by governmental authorities, in-depth analysis of historical data, market trends, latest and pivotal technological development, emerging innovations, market risks, factors detrimental to market growth, and challenges faced by the existing players operating in the sector.
A few of the leading players operating in the Water Treatment Chemicals market research report are:
Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V.
Extent of the research:
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biocide & Disinfectant
Coagulants & Flocculants
pH & Adjuster & Softener
Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors
Anti-foaming Agents
Others
End User Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Power
Mining & Mineral Processing
Food & Beverage
Chemical Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Others
Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Boiler
Raw Water Treatment
Cooling
Water Desalination
Effluent Water Treatment
Others
Key Questions Answered
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
Which region has the highest investments in Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
What are the latest research and activities in Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
Who are the prominent players in Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
What is the potential of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
Some key aspects explored in this report are:
The Coagulants & Flocculants dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2019 as a wide number of water treatment plants use the sedimentation process. Biocides & Disinfectant is expected to be the second-largest segment among the products as it reduces contamination and biofouling.
Municipal corporations are expected to register for the highest growth in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing need for freshwater in the developed countries of North America and Europe.
The raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.
Overall, the Water Treatment Chemicals Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.
