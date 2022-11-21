Laser Sensor Market Size by 2030 | Industry Segmentation by Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laser sensor market size was USD 652.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in laser sensor technologies and increasing demand for laser sensors in the food & beverages industry are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. The food & beverage industry uses a wider spectrum of laser sensors to measure natural items in three dimensions and analyze surface of processed products. Through laser technology, government initiatives focus on downsizing of sensor technologies and extensive IoT integration to monitor processes virtually, which are expected to open up new avenues for laser sensor business. For example, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LLT100 laser level transmitter sensor made with polycarbonate and stainless steel. It is a level-measuring device without contact, which was created for industrial applications and hostile settings.

Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global laser sensor market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global laser sensor market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. laser sensor industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global laser sensor market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The ultra-compact laser sensors segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. These sensors are user-friendly and have integrated controllers, making it possible to install them in machinery, plants, and other tight spaces. This sensor's lightweight makes it suited for high acceleration applications such as robot grippers or commercial printers. Ultra-compact laser sensors are also perfect for taking exact measurements of displacement, distance, and position in a wide range of automation-related applications, including machine construction and 3D printing, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Smartphones, tablets, and AI-assisted devices are all growing quickly in the consumer electronics market, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for advanced and compact laser sensors from the aerospace & defense industry is contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

On 01 June 2020, SPL S1L90A and SPL S4L90A lasers from Osram Opto Semiconductors are now available from Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's top New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with largest assortment of semiconductors and electronic components. High-power infrared SMT components have a laser wavelength of 905 nm, making them appropriate for use in Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) applications and autonomous cars.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Micro-Epsilon, Keyence Corporation, MTI Instruments Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Optex Co., LTD., SmartRay GmbH, Schmitt Industries Inc., LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen, Laser Technology, Inc., Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd., and OMRON Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laser sensor market based on type, size, component, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Laser Distance Sensors

Displacement Sensors

Laser Projectors

Laser Photoelectric Sensors

Laser Edge Detection Sensors

Positioning Lasers

Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Compact

Ultra-compact

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software & Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Process Monitoring

Security and Surveillance

Quality Control

Motion and Guidance

Manufacturing Plant Management

Distance Measurement

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Chemical

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Laser Sensor market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Laser Sensor market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Laser Sensor market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Laser Sensor market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global laser sensor market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global laser sensor market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

