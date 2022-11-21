AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of 21 Consumer and Enterprise IT Security Solutions

AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of IT Security Solutions 2022

AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of IT Security Solutions – Business products

AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of IT Security Solutions – Consumer products

AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of IT Security Solutions – Business Awards

AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of IT Security Solutions – Consumer Awards

AV-Comparatives has released the results of 18 consumer and enterprise security products from its 2022 Advanced Threat Protection Test

Our test results show that the best security programs are very effective at preventing targeted attacks, and that more and more vendors are improving their products in order to combat them.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advanced Threat Protection Test is an add-on test on top of the AV-Comparatives' Main Test Series, which includes the Malware Protection Test, Real-World Protection Test, and Performance Test and checks each security product’s ability to protect a computer against targeted attacks, which are known as “advanced persistent threats” (APTs). These are complex, multi-stage attacks that are aimed at a specific individual or organisation. Whilst the majority of such attacks may be ultimately aimed at infiltrating enterprise networks, an obvious means of doing this is to target the personal computers of staff members within the organisation. Additionally, cybercriminals may launch targeted attacks against individuals for other reasons. This means that protection against such attacks should be provided by consumer security programs, as well as corporate endpoint protection software. All the tested products, consumer and enterprise, had to defend against 15 different complex targeted attacks.

Tested enterprise endpoint security products include:
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security Pack; Avast Ultimate Business Security; Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium; CrowdStrike Falcon Pro; ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud; G Data Endpoint Protection Business; Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select with KSC; Microsoft Defender Antivirus for Business; VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard.

All the enterprise products listed above blocked at least eight out of fifteen advanced attacks, and so received AV-Comparatives’ ATP Enterprise Certification.


Tested consumer security products include:
Avast Free Antivirus; AVG Antivirus Free; Avira Prime; Bitdefender Internet Security; ESET Internet Security; G Data Total Security; Kaspersky Internet Security; McAfee Total Protection; Microsoft Defender Antivirus.

Of these 9 products, seven products reached either the ADVANCED or the ADVANCED+ rating.


AV-Comparatives’ Advanced Threat Protection Test uses a variety of different attack scenarios, which the tested programs have to defend against. Targeted attacks employ various different techniques to avoid detection by security software. These include fileless attacks, code obfuscation, and the use of legitimate operating-system tools. Disguising malicious code also makes it hard for a security program to recognise it. The misuse of legitimate system programs for malicious purposes also makes it easier for cybercriminals to stay under the radar of security measures.

In the Advanced Threat Protection Tests, AV-Comparatives uses hacking and penetration techniques that allow attackers to access internal computer systems. All our tests use a subset of the TTP (Tactics, Techniques, Procedures) listed in the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. A false alarm test is also included in the reports.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the 2022 Advanced Threat Protection Test for enterprise products can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/testmethod/advanced-threat-protection-tests/


About AV-Comparatives 

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. 

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.  

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+ +43720115542
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

