MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major housing announcement in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Michael Parsa, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, and Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa for this announcement.

Date:

November 22, 2022


Time:

9:00 AM ET


Location:

289 Carling
Ottawa, Ontario 


SOURCE Government of Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c7637.html

You just read:

