EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED CLOSING DATE OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF DEBENTURE UNITS, PRICING OF WARRANTS AND AMENDMENT TO IMPROVE TERMS OF CREDIT FACILITY

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. ECOM ("EMERGE", or the "Company"), a diversified acquiror and operator of niche e-commerce brands, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated November 1, 2022, announcing its marketed public offering (the "Offering") of convertible debenture units (each a "Debenture Unit") of the Company, the exercise price of each Warrant (as defined below) has been set at $0.25 per common share of the Company (each a "Common Share").

Each Debenture Unit consists of one 10.0% senior unsecured convertible debenture of the Company having a face value of $1,000, and 4,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 36 months. The exercise price of each Warrant was set by mutual agreement between Echelon Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, (together, the "Co-Lead Agents") together with a syndicate of agents, including Gravitas Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the "Agents").

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 24, 2022 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree.

Amendment to Credit Facility

Further to the press release of the Company dated October 28, 2022 and the Company's prospectus supplement dated November 3, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus (together with the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus"), the Company is pleased to advise that it has entered into an amendment agreement, with improved terms, to the Company's amended and restated credit agreement dated October 27, 2022 with its existing lender (the "ARCA") pursuant to which, inter alia, the Company shall be required to: (i) repay a minimum of $1,000,000, instead of $3,000,000 by November 30, 2022 towards the ARCA; (ii) maintain a minimum cash balance of $2,000,000, instead of $4,000,000; and (iii) repay an additional $4,000,000 by March 31, 2023 instead of $2,000,000 by May 1, 2023 towards the ARCA. The Company still anticipates applying the net proceeds of the Offering towards the purposes as set out in the Prospectus Supplement, however, the amended terms to the ARCA provide the Company with up to $4,000,000 in additional cash flexibility on closing of the Offering in the immediate term.

The Company remains in good standing with the existing lender, which it has worked with since November 2019.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/.

