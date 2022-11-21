Takeda Receives Prestigious Prix Galien Canada Innovative Product Award for TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab)

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") is pleased to announce that TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab), the first approved monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) has been named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Prix Galien Canada Innovative Product Award. The most prestigious award in the field of Canadian pharmaceutical research and innovation, Prix Galien Canada recognizes the efforts and achievements of pharmaceutical research and development. The annual award was presented at a gala ceremony in Toronto on November 15, 2022.

"We are honoured TAKHZYRO has received the Prix Galien Canada 2022 Innovative Product Award, and are even more proud of the tremendous impact it's had on HAE patients in Canada," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager of Takeda Canada Inc. "This prestigious award is a reflection of Takeda's dedication and commitment to bring innovative treatments to patients."

About Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Hereditary Angioedema or HAE is a rare genetic condition that impacts about 1 in 50,000 people worldwide. HAE involves recurrent attacks of severe swelling (angioedema) in various parts of the body, including the hands, feet, genitals, stomach, face and/or throat. Symptoms of HAE usually appear early in life, most often by age 13, and may increase in severity after puberty. When untreated, an HAE attack often lasts for three days, sometimes even longer, and many people with HAE experience three or more swelling attacks per month.i

About the Prix Galien Canada

The Prix Galien is the most prestigious award in the field of Canadian pharmaceutical research and innovation. Referred to as the Nobel Prize of pharmaceutical research, it recognizes the efforts and achievements of pharmaceutical research and development. The Prix Galien Canada is administered by Innovation Life Canada. https://www.prix-galien-canada.com/

