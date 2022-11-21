KORU Medical Systems to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
KORU Medical Systems KRMD ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients, today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1st, 2022.

KORU Medical's management is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical's website at www.korumedical.com.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

