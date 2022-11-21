Therapist Shares Self-Help Book Offering Advice to Conquer Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

Author has 40 years of people-oriented experience in the public, private, and non-profit sectors

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After becoming a therapist and the owner of his private practice, author Marvin Leigh Smith, MBA, MSW, LCSW introduces "The One Minute Therapists: Self-help that actually works for people in a hurry to feel better!" a self-help book offering readers advice on conquering their fears, managing stress, anxiety, and depression; and finding the humor in life's challenges.

An inspiration fed from the emotional trends seen in his patients, Smith felt called to share advice with people who may be hesitant in seeing a counselor or a therapist. Readers may learn how the human mind works and process their experiences and emotions. He invites his readers to develop critical thinking as they have the power within them to change their mindset and spiritual growth.

"My hope is for readers to find something in this book that speaks to them in a personal way and is helpful for their emotional and spiritual growth," Smith said. "Every day presents readers a new possibility to safely explore every emotion we experience to the fullest extent possible."

By learning to know they're not alone in their feelings and emotions, readers may feel connected to society in a positive light. Smith hopes by reading his book, readers will feel more connected, be open to change, and can constantly rewire their brains.

"I want to show readers that they have the power within them to change their life," Smith said. "With an open mind, they can be as safe as they wish to be, emotionally and physically."

"The One Minute Therapists: Self-help that actually works for people in a hurry to feel better!"

By Marvin Leigh Smith, MBA, MSW, LCSW

ISBN: 979-8765234242 (softcover); 978-1097456116 (hardcover)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Marvin Leigh Smith has been fascinated with human behavior his whole life. He is a therapist in private practice, author, songwriter, avid photographer, Vietnam veteran, 1st-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and certified scuba Dive Master. His forty-year career has included a broad range of people-oriented experience in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. He has produced and co-hosted educational television programs for improving human capabilities through stress management, coping with change, enhancing communication skills, and building self-esteem. He has also conducted corporate and non-profit training workshops nationally and assisted in teaching college-level classes in innovation and creativity. He is a graduate of Florida State University with an MBA in Marketing and an MSW in Counseling. To learn more, please visit https://oneminutetherapist.com/

