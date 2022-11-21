Data Fabric Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028 | SAP SE, Informatica, Inc

Emergen Research Logo

Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.14 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.2%, Market Trends – Rapid developments in in-memory computing ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data fabric market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving global data fabric market revenue growth. Rapid developments in in-memory computing are factors also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. In-memory computing enables super-fast speed and the scaling of unlimited volumes of data, while also simplifying accessibility to an increasing number of data sources. As stored data is accessed considerably quickly while it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory, in-memory processing enables data to be evaluated in real-time, allowing for speedier business reporting and decision-making. Rapid developments in in-memory computing is expected to drive demand for in-memory data fabric in the near future.

A data fabric Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the data fabric industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the data fabric market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the data fabric market. In addition to historical data from 2017 to 2018, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2027 for the data fabric market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/908

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for integration, consultancy, support, and maintenance services to ease implementation and operation of data fabric solutions.

Small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of data fabric solutions and services among small and medium-sized enterprises globally.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate. Rising adoption of cloud services among end-users is a key factor expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of this segment.

North America market is expected to register considerably fast revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to robust presence of domestic and international companies offering data fabric solutions and services including Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Splunk, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Data Fabric market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/908

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data fabric market on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory data fabric

Disk-based data fabric

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

On-cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Business Process Management

Asset Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Retail & e-Commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/908

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Data Fabric market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Data Fabric market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Data Fabric market.

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global data fabric business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/908

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Air Brake System Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-brake-system-market

Biostimulants Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biostimulants-market

High Power Led Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-power-led-market

Matcha Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/matcha-market

Digital Health Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market

Sun Protection Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sun-protection-market

Hair Serum Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hair-serum-market

Condensed Milk Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/condensed-milk-market

Benzyl Alcohol Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/benzyl-alcohol-market

Waterproof Tape Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-tape-market



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Data Fabric Market Size Worth USD 7.72 Billion in 2028