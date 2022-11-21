India Medical Tourism Markets Report 2022: A $35.12 Billion Market by 2027 - A Synergy of Unique Holistic Health and Wellness Ecosystem

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Medical Tourism Market, Share, Forecast, Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Outlooks, Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Medical Tourism Market is expected to generate US$ 35.12 Billion in 2027 from US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021, on account of international medical tourist arrivals in 2027

India also has a long and illustrious medical history dating back to the Vedic era. One of the oldest medical systems, Ayurveda, dates back to 8000 BCE. Since independence, India's advancement in modern medicine has accelerated; it has built a unique environment for holistic health that incorporates the finest of contemporary healthcare, alternative medicine, and wellness.

As a result, India is considered one of the best locations for Medical Tourism due to the synergy of this unique holistic health and wellness ecosystem and its various possibilities.

India Medical Tourism Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 35.68% from 2021-2027

The primary goal of Indian medical infrastructure is to market India as a high-quality healthcare destination for people worldwide, allowing them to make use of the country's healthcare knowledge and facilities.

Furthermore, India offers international-standard medical and health services relatively reasonably. Ayurveda Centres are becoming a standard feature in most hotels and resorts. The majority of foreign visitors now come to India only for Ayurveda treatments. Ayurveda has been included in top tour operators' brochures promoting health tourism worldwide.

By Country, India Medical Tourism - Market and Arrivals

The southern states of India, particularly Kerala, have developed Health Tourism as one of the products for promoting tourism in Kerala. Health tourism has also been announced as one of the state's differentiators.

The report found that India receives medical tourists from critical countries such as Bangladesh, Iraq, Maldives, Afghanistan, Oman, Yemen, Sudan, Kenya, and Nigeria. Furthermore, we believe that India has a significant opportunity to recognize and aggressively pursue medical tourists from other world regions, including Europe and the Americas.

India Medical Tourism Market during the COVID and post-COVID world

Over the years, the global population, which desperately needs adequate health and wellness solutions, has made medical tourism in India a priority sector with sizable revenue prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic suspended the market's escalating popularity and growing demand for medical tourism.

Demand for healthy living, preventive medicine, nutrition, and immunity-building visits are expected to rise in the coming years. As a result, healthcare and wellness services are likely to increase in the post-COVID world as more people seek out avenues of quality medical care and holistic health.

Key Advantages of India for Medical Tourism Market are as follows

The world-class doctors and hospitals.

The cost of the treatment is a fraction of the price in the source markets.

There is no waiting period for various medical processes.

Increasing popularity of India as a medical tourist destination in the African, Middle East & Asian countries.

Eastern Healthcare Wisdom along with the expertise of Western Medicine.

